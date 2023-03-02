A few days ago, Microsoft entered into an agreement with Nintendo to ensure 10 years of call of duty on their platforms. This as a way to show that his intentions with the franchise are not to make it exclusive to the Xbox environment. However, it seems that the regulators are not convinced by this act.

The CMA, the UK regulatory body, shared a document that talks about call of duty on Nintendo Switch. According to him, they doubt that the hybrid console is capable of running the successful Activision title. In addition to the fact that, in case you run it, the experience would not be the same as it is on Xbox and PlayStation.

The same document revealed that attempts to bring CoD to Switch have been made in the past, but failed. The main reason for this was due to the storage capabilities of the Nintendo console. It was also mentioned that it cannot offer the same graphic level as Xbox and PlayStation.

We recommend you: Nintendo will have Call of Duty for 10 years thanks to an agreement signed with Microsoft

Another finding shared by the CMA is that Nintendo has spent years focusing on a more familiar market. For this reason, it does not represent great competition in terms of call of duty. While the first person shooter genre is very popular on Xbox and PlayStation.

What else was found about Call of Duty?

Since the CMA considers that the main competition for call of duty is between Xbox and PlayStation, they shared information about this. They found evidence that the franchise is very important to the Sony console. Although they do not say how many, they assure that a large base of FPS players do it on this platform. For this reason, they conclude that removing this saga would represent a great disadvantage and would greatly strengthen Xbox.

Source: Activision

They also ensured that there is evidence that Xbox would be planning to make exclusive CoD. This is due to their business strategies to date with various studios they have purchased. The CMA said that, apart from a few exceptions, the games from those studios have been made exclusive. Also that Microsoft has redirected the efforts of these studies to create new exclusive games for their platforms. Do you agree with the CMA findings?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.