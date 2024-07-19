One of the most important regulatory bodies in the United States, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claimed that changes to Xbox Game Pass now make it a degraded product.

According to the FTC, this is because Microsoft decided to remove its most valuable games from Xbox Game Pass and that this is the kind of consumer harm that arose from its purchase of Activision Blizzard.

It should be remembered that Microsoft confirmed changes to the different Game Pass options at the beginning of July 2024. One of the most important adjustments, in addition to the price increase, was to eliminate Day 1 releases of exclusives in its most basic subscription.

The FTC also told the Ninth Circuit Court that Microsoft’s announcement shows the importance of reviewing acquisitions or mergers and their competitive effects, as well as all the inconsistencies that come with them.

“Price increases and downgrading of Microsoft products, combined with Microsoft’s lower investments in production and product quality through employee layoffs, are the hallmarks of a company exercising market power after the merger.“,” the FTC notes.

“Microsoft promised that ‘the acquisition would benefit consumers by making [Call of Duty] “be available on Microsoft Game Pass on the day of its console launch (with no price increase for the service based on acquisition).”

Microsoft defends its changes by saying that Xbox Game Pass deals have changed

In a response to Eurogamer, Microsoft says the FTC continues to oppose the acquisition and is ignoring the reality of the deal as it is and how it has substantially changed.

“Since the FTC lost in court last July, the UK competition authority required Microsoft to restructure the acquisition globally and thus not acquire cloud streaming rights to Activision Blizzard games in the United States. In addition, Sony and Microsoft signed a binding agreement. ‘to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation on better terms than Sony had before“’”.

It remains to be seen how much the price increase will impact Xbox Game Pass and whether day-one game sales for titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 end up affecting more than one.

What do you think about the price increase on Xbox Game Pass?