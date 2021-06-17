The main topic of discussion on the eve of the German Grand Prix is ​​how the Race Direction handled the episode of Fabio Quartararo, when in the last laps of the Catalan Grand Prix the Yamaha rider’s suit opened and the unexpected happened to him. cost three seconds of penalty.

Quartararo went against the regulation, but the punishment for such transgression was not well defined in the safety sphere and many pilots, including Quartararo, said they should have displayed the black flag and disqualified him. Others were critical of the three-second penalty, due to the fact that a penalty for something that was not his fault in the end didn’t seem right, nor did it make sense to penalize him hours after the race ended.

When on Thursday at Sachsenring Motorsport.com asked if the black flag was adequate, reigning world champion Joan Mir replied that he would have wanted the black flag if he found himself in that situation.

The discussion went on on Thursday of the German Grand Prix, where Miguel Oliveira, winner in Barcelona, ​​said that the decision to display the black flag was not so clear: “I mean, when things happen hot, I believe that It is also difficult for the Race Direction to react, because you don’t really know what happened, if the suit opened by itself or he opened it. So at that moment the black flag to a driver for a malfunction and not for an error of the same is a bit questionable. But it is the Race Direction and I will not give an opinion on their decision ”.

The Barcelona incident only served to put the Race Direction under scrutiny once again, following questionable events that have already occurred in the past. The drivers expressed their concerns about the yellow flags rule introduced in 2020, according to which anyone who passes under the yellow flags loses the time set, regardless of whether or not there is danger on the track. Track limits have also come under fire, even more so with the introduction of sensors in ‘run-off’ areas, eliminating what Mir has termed the ‘human touch’ of these decisions.

Maverick Vinales ended up trapped in this system twice in Portugal, losing laps in qualifying. Only later the images had shown that it was only a part of the rear tire that ended up activating the sensor and one therefore wonders how much he could actually have gained from this.

His team-mate Quartararo believes the track limits rule is excessive now and the rigidity of the championship is making the races a little too serious. He mentioned the penalties inflicted on Mir and Oliveira at Mugello, when the two touched the painted grass near the curb on the last lap, a transgression that obliges them to give up a position in all classes. Both drivers did it at the same time, keeping their original positions, second and third. Race Direction felt that anyone who went off the track at Turn 5 gained half a second.

Quartararo also had a problem with a three-second penalty given in the Barcelona race, finishing outside the chicane of Turns 1 and 2 when he made a mistake. Race Direction has decided that any driver who does so should lose a second in lap time or take a long lap penalty. Quartararo lost seven tenths on that lap and ran into the penalty, but said it was impossible to know how much time he had lost on the bike.

“Not only talking about what happened in Barcelona, ​​but also at Mugello with Joan and Miguel, for me this kind of penalty is strange – Quartararo replied when Motorsport.com asked him if the confidence in the Race Direction was less – Go two or three inches on the green and you lose a position, without having gained time. For me it’s a bit too much, like what happened in Barcelona when I went straight to Turn 1. I was seven tenths slower and they said if I was three tenths slower I wouldn’t have taken the penalty. But I mean, how can it be calculated? ”.

This response brought some tension between Quartararo and Jack Miller, who was behind the Yamaha rider when he made that mistake and thus earned third place. The two so inflamed on Thursday, with the Australian stressing that the rules of the track limits are there for safety and have been supported precisely in the Safety Commission (which is not frequented by all the pilots and Quartararo is among them).

“It is the same speech as the football referee. Nobody ever likes the referee in a football match, but he’s a necessary figure – Miller said in response to Motorsport.com’s Race Direction question – I think Race Direction is necessary. This rule you are talking about about the second one has been in effect for three years ”.

“Yes, but the rule is stupid”, Quartararo replied, while Miller replied: “Yes, but what if it was grass or gravel in the middle of the chicane?”.

“I’m going to the grass,” Quartararo replied.

“Right, so you lose more than a second – continued Miller – So, this green on the outside, if it were grass like before, you don’t get to the curb. This causes the wall to get closer. If you came to the Safety Commission you would understand what we are discussing and that is why we are pushing for this rule, because in the end if you keep going faster and wider, the tracks become more unsafe ”.

“The same goes for the chicane. Before, when there was gravel, no one passed through it. When the asphalt was put on, people passed three, four times in a race, didn’t use that side of the tire six times on each side and gained an advantage at the end of the race. So, the rules are the rules. Nobody likes the referee, he can do a lot of things better like all of us, but someone has to be the bad guy. It’s that simple”.

Johann Zarco offered a balancing argument to the Race Direction issue, noting that the decision-making process on track limits is incredibly time-sensitive, given that the MotoGP race lasts 45 minutes. However, he agrees that the current system is questionable.

Miller’s point on safety also highlights the eternal struggle: MotoGP must create regulations that go hand in hand with progress in safety. The limits of the track were not much of a problem in the past, because the curbs were covered with synthetic grass and the escape routes that are now asphalt were all gravel.

But the synthetic turf proved to be too dangerous due to the way it absorbed water and this material was removed from the slopes after Aragon 2014, when Valentino Rossi fell and suffered a brief concussion when he ended up on the track. ‘synthetic grass. And the escape routes have been widened to accommodate the increased speeds.

All of this can easily be seen as a normal disagreement between drivers and rule makers, but the concerns raised are legitimate – not least when the lower categories are taken into consideration.

Indeed, during the Barcelona Moto3 race, a fair number of riders in the large leading group deliberately slowed down at critical points to avoid being sucked into the slipstream on the main straight. Behavior in Moto3 races has been a hot topic for some time, particularly in regards to qualifying tactics – although Race Direction has taken steps to stop it by introducing tougher penalties.

But the question of how the riders perform in the final laps of the race and the issue of safety have come into the spotlight following the tragic death of Jason Dupasquier at Mugello.

Quartararo feels that Moto3 races have become ‘stupid’ and has targeted the fact that Race Direction has apparently neglected this aspect while exaggeratedly focused on the track limits in MotoGP.

“Just to add one thing: we are talking about MotoGP, but looking at the last laps of Moto3 I think that when it comes to safety there are more things to discuss about Moto3 than about MotoGP. Because it’s totally stupid to see everyone cut the throttle in the last two laps with what happened the week before, ”said Quartararo.

“Let’s talk about details, ok the one-second rules are the rule, but for me to buy time or not or it’s ok. But we lost a boy three weeks ago, so they need to focus a little more on the lower categories. “

Quartararo’s argument is relevant, but it is not new either. Valentino Rossi has long felt that some of the aggression in MotoGP nowadays can be traced back to the fact that Moto3 races are wild and this is setting a precedent for the upcoming young riders. He also had similar views to Quartararo on what happened in Moto3 at Barcelona.

The current widespread contempt for Race Direction – and for the Stewards Panels in particular, which attribute sanctions – stems from an impulsive reaction in the wake of the Rossi-Marc Marquez case at Sepang in 2015.

Rossi was not penalized for an accident that led to Marquez’s crash in the Sepang race, with the Yamaha rider continuing the race by finishing in third position and keeping his title hopes alive, whose fight led to the last. race. This decision was criticized on the spot, and for the Italian’s fans the backlash came when Rossi was penalized with a start from the back of the grid in the next race, the last of the season in Valencia. Then the paranoid thought of sabotage and conspiracies started by Rossi was born.

The Stewards Panel was established in 2016 to distinguish the duties of Race Direction from managing races and the need to judge penalties as well. One element that cannot help is the fact that the Stewards Panel is led by two-time 500cc world champion Freddie Spencer. The American is an experienced rider, but has no recent experience in MotoGP. It’s not unreasonable to think that someone who has raced modern MotoGP bikes would have a much better understanding of crashes.

Miller is right: Race Direction is needed and someone has to be present to enforce the rules. But it is clear that the system needs to be analyzed carefully and the changes implemented to restore some of the confidence in Race Direction that at this time seems to be lacking among some riders on the grid.