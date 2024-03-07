LEXISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS, which in Mexico commanded by Adrián Sánchez, presented a study prepared by Forrester Consulting, which reveals data on the Financial impact and operational of the financial institutions in Latin America in relation to compliance with financial crimes.

According to the report, 98% of these institutions they experienced a increase in compliance costs during 2023, with a total cost that reaches a considerable figure of 15 billion dollars.

One of the main drivers is the escalation of regulations, identified by 39% of respondents as the main factor contributing to increases in compliance costs; This finding reflects the growing complexity of the regulatory environment in the region.

Technology investment stands out as one of the most relevant aspects, with 69% of organizations observing increases in costs related to networks, systems and remote work.

Specifically, 80% of companies in Mexico, 76% in Brazil and 63% in Colombia, reported increases in these technological aspects.

The report also highlights that cryptocurrencies, digital payments and artificial technologies are emerging as tools for illicit activities.

In the last 12 months, companies have seen increases of more than 20% in types of financial crimes, with 24% reporting increased use of Artificial Intelligence and 20% identifying financial crimes related to cryptocurrencies.

Looking at specific regions, 67% of financiers report higher increases in labor-related compliance costs in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

This highlights the investment required in highly qualified resources to meet rigorous compliance requirements.

Finally, the study presents some recommendations to combat financial crime, including the balance between compliance effectiveness and customer experience.

Likewise, the adoption of new technologies to counter emerging financial crimes and the use of compliance tools and analysis to manage costs and improve efficiency.

The need to adapt to an environment in which financial services, and, unfortunately, crime, are evolving, is highlighted.

THE CLOSING OF 2023 was with very good numbers for the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), led by Armando Cortés, registering a growth of 16.5% in the production of automotive parts and components, reaching a record figure of 121 thousand 158 million Dollars. This rise is largely attributed to the momentum generated by the increase in regional content within the T-MEC and the nearshoring strategy. The forecast is optimistic for 2024, as it projects an additional growth of 3.74%, raising production to 125,687 million dollars. This continued increase reflects the strength and projection of the industry, supported by the effective implementation of key business strategies.

WITH THE GOAL of achieving 100% sales of electric vehicles in Mexico by 2035, the Electro Mobility Association (EMA) was formed, which seeks to influence public policies to combat climate change and improve air quality. With axes that cover emissions reduction, regulation, charging infrastructure and economic growth, EMA, headed by Shirley Wagner, seeks collaboration between public and private actors. Companies such as BYD, Tesla and Volvo support the initiative, highlighting the importance of electric mobility in combating climate change and improving respiratory health.

ALIEXPRESS, FROM THE Alibaba GROUP, seeks to consolidate itself in the Mexican market with strategies such as charter flights to reduce delivery times. Given the projected annual growth of 33% in e-commerce in Mexico until 2026, estimated at almost 177 billion pesos, AliExpress will focus its efforts on logistics efficiency, local customer service and its premium service, AliExpress Choice. This approach, backed by figures and adapted to Mexican needs, highlights the strategic position of this subsidiary of the group founded by Jack Ma in the global expansion of electronic commerce.

REMITTANCES SENT by Mexicans abroad reached historic levels in 2023, registering a total of 5,414 million dollars for Guanajuato, surpassing Michoacán, with 5,410 million, and Jalisco, with 5,356 million. Chiapas and CDMX experienced notable increases of 417% and 164%, respectively, in the last five years. These figures show us the relevance that remittances have for these entities, since they are not only financial support for families, but also as an economic engine for many regions.

