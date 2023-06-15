Regulation | The EU accuses Google of abusing its dominant position in advertising – threatens to cut services

According to the EU Commission’s preliminary view, Google has violated EU competition rules and should break up its advertising technology business.

European the union initially accuses digital giant Google of abusing its dominant market position in the field of advertising technology.

The EU Commission said on Wednesday that, according to its preliminary view, Google has violated EU rules by distorting competition in advertising technology when it has favored its own advertising services at the expense of competing service providers.

The Commission is threatening Google with a drastic measure: its initial view is that only the forced chopping of Google’s advertising services would correct the situation that distorts competition. In practice, Google would have to sell part of its advertising technology in this case.

According to the commission, Google operates in a dominant position on both sides of the internet advertising market. According to it, Google directs both publishers who sell ad spots and advertisers who buy ads to its own ad marketplace, which is also the largest in the world.

Economic magazine of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) says it is unusual for the commission to mention possible sanctions at such an early stage. According to the newspaper, the Commission has usually spoken about sanctions only after it has finally concluded that the company has violated EU competition rules.

In cases related to the abuse of a dominant market position, the sanctions have typically been fines and orders to change the company’s operations.

The EU has fined Google a total of more than eight billion euros for violating competition regulations in three different cases since 2017.

Now, however, the commission says in its announcement that, according to its preliminary view, the regulations to change the company’s operations would probably not bring the desired result in this case.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said, according to the WSJ, that anything less than a sale of the business would allow Google to continue operating as it is, but only under a new guise.

News agency Bloomberg’s Google said in its statement that it disagrees with the Commission’s view and will respond to the accusations accordingly.

“Google will continue to be committed to delivering added value to our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive industry. The commission’s investigation focuses on a narrow part of our advertising business and is not new,” Google’s head of global advertising Dan Taylor said according to the news agency.

of the United States the Justice Department and eight states took legal action against Google in January. Also in this lawsuit, the large company is accused of an illegal monopoly in the digital advertising market.

Bloomberg’s according to the documents submitted to the court, the authorities compared the situation to the big banks Goldman or Citibank owning the New York Stock Exchange.

In the US, too, the Ministry of Justice demands that Google’s advertising technology business be divided into parts.

Competition law investigations and trials typically last for years. So we will probably have to wait a long time for a final solution on both sides of the Atlantic.

The share price of Google’s parent company Alphabet reacted moderately to the EU Commission’s announcement.

On Wednesday evening at 10:30 Finnish time, the share price was down 1.1 percent, but the rate could also be affected by the US central bank Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, which weighed on Wall Street stocks more broadly.