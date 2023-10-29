The proposal’s rapporteur, senator Eduardo Gomes, will establish mandatory Condecine, a contribution to the platforms’ annual gross revenue

The rapporteur of the projects that discuss the regulation of streamings in Brazil, senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), must propose a Condecine (Contribution for the Development of the National Film Industry) of 4% on the platforms’ brutal annual revenue.

Gomes’ report determines that 50% of Condecine will be aimed at direct investment in Brazilian production by independent producers. The rest must be allocated to the government to feed the FSA (Audiovisual Sector Fund). Here’s the complete of the opinion (PDF – 250 kB).

The topic is being discussed in the Education and Culture Committee in the Federal Senate, due to the PLs (Bills of Law) 2331/22 It is 1994/2023 –which deal with video on demand services. The authors of the projects are, respectively, the senators Nelsinho Trans (PSD-MS) and Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

Read below what each of the PLs is about:

2331/2022: Senator Nelsinho Trad’s proposal aims to include video on demand services for the Brazilian public as contributors to Condecine. Here’s the complete of the proposal (PDF – 497 kB);

known as the "regulatory framework for streaming platforms", the text proposed by senator Humberto Costa defines rules for the performance of services. The PL talks about the sector's contribution to promoting the national audiovisual market and distribution conditions for Brazilian content. Here's the complete of the proposal (PDF – 239 kB).

Condecine is a measure that already exists for open and pay TV stations, radio stations and telephone operators. It was one of the agendas defended by the independent audiovisual production sector in a public hearing held by the commission.

However, although the 4% contribution rate pleases the Ministry of Culture, the number does not meet the demand of the sector, which asks for a Condecine of 14% – of this value, 4% would go to Condecine itself and 10% % for direct investment.

The division made by Gomes does not meet what was requested by the producers, who want 70% of the contribution to be allocated to direct investment in Brazilian production by independent producers, while 30% would go to the federal government.

To the Power360the filmmaker, former secretary of culture and now member of Fibrav (Brazilian Independent Audiovisual Industry Front), André Stum, said that the existence of the mandatory application of resources in independent productions is “fundamental”in addition to being a “gigantic step” for the Brazilian audiovisual industry to strengthen.

According to Stum, the obligation to pay Condecine is a central point of the sector’s demands. He states that, although Gomes’ report does not meet the needs of the class 100%, the creation of regulations for the area is already a step forward, as there is currently no well-defined legislation on the subject.

Stum also said that there is a dialogue with streaming platforms, which signal “positively” for an understanding.

UNDERSTAND THE DEMANDS OF INDEPENDENT PRODUCERS

One of the main agendas defended by audiovisual entities is that, by selling Brazilian productions to services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, independent producers are able to continue as holders of the patrimonial and intellectual rights to the works. They also want the creation of a quota for Brazilian films on the platforms.

Read more about the points defended by the audiovisual sector: