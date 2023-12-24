Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 15:04

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, stated that the regulation of social networks becomes a “civilizing imperative” after the death of a young woman due to attacks on social networks last week. According to him, although such tragedies involve mental health issues, they are also political in nature.

“The regulation of social networks becomes a civilizing imperative, without which there is no talk of democracy or even dignity. The rest is a bet on chaos, death and the monetization of suffering”, wrote the minister, in a post on X – formerly Twitter, on Saturday, 23.

Jéssica Canedo, a 22-year-old girl, died after being identified as an alleged “affair” of comedian Whindersson Nunes. In a statement, the family confirmed the death on Friday, 22, after Jéssica was unable to resist the depression and hatred spread on the networks.

“In less than a month, this is the second case of suicide by a young person – which is related to the spread of lies and hate on social media – that I have heard of. Tragedies like this involve mental health issues, without a doubt, but also, and perhaps to a greater extent, issues of a political nature”, commented the minister.

In the post, Silvio Almeida cited “irresponsibility of the companies that govern social networks” in the face of criminal content propagated by users. In his view, such content has “destroyed families and made a minimally healthy social life impossible”.

The request for the regulation of social networks comes days after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, made similar comments.

After being the victim of a hacker attack last week, Janja also spoke about the importance of the monetization debate on networks. “We not only need the regularization of the networks, but we need to discuss the monetization of the networks”, she said on Tuesday, 19, on the program Conversation with the President.