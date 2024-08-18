The project’s rapporteur, Senator Izalci Lucas, coordinates the group that will debate the regulation of tax reform in the House

The vote on the project that regulates lobbying in Brazil (1.202 of 2007) will be left until after the 2024 municipal elections. The proposal was not included in the Senate’s concentrated effort and the rapporteur, Senator Izalci Lucas (PL-DF), is the coordinator of the working group that analyzes the regulation of tax reform in the Senate.

“Our idea is to vote on the project after the elections, but still this year.“, said the congressman.

THE Poder360 found that the project, which arrived at the Senate in early 2023 after being approved in the Chamber, is being questioned by lobbyists who estimate that their actions will be bureaucratized if the regulation is approved. This is because there will be a series of obligations, such as having meetings with public agents recorded in agendas and identifying who the lobbyists represent.

The position, however, is not held by the majority among lobbyists. Shelter (Brazilian Association of Institutional and Governmental Relations), which represents the category, is in favor of the project. According to the president of the entity, Jean Carlo Castro, the rules will not be restrictive, but will bring transparency and legal certainty to the profession. He also said that one of the requirements of the OECD (for Economic Cooperation and Development) to join the entity is to regulate the sector.

“Abrig is fully convinced that the Senate recognizes the importance of the issue and is also aware that the regulation of RIG activities will promote the improvement of the business environment, since, without a shadow of a doubt, it will provide greater legal security in public-private relations, which will provide greater transparency and predictability for debates that may represent more foreign investment in Brazil.“, he said to Poder360.

The bill creates a series of obligations. The main one is that any meetings between lobbyists and public officials must be recorded in the agendas of these representatives of the government. Another is that professionals in the sector must be identified as representatives of interests when participating in public hearings on the topic they defend and the group they represent.

The project is currently being processed by CTFC (Committee on Transparency, Governance, Oversight and Control and Consumer Protection). It must first be approved by the committee before going to the plenary.

LOBBY DESIGN

The proposal that regulates the activity establishes a series of obligations for public agents who receive representatives of sectoral interests: lobbyists.

By law, representatives of the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary branches will have to include in their work agendas all meetings they have had with lobbyists. The latter, on the other hand, will not have to account for their meetings.

This point of the law contrasts with what determines legislation on the activity in the United States. There, lobbyists have to fill out quarterly reports informing the legislative oversight committees about their meetings. On the other hand, representatives of the branches of government do not have this obligation.

Another point where the laws differ is the need for companies with shares listed on the stock exchange to report how much they spent on lobbying services. In both the US and the UK, it is possible to see the volume of investment officially made in this area by companies in this position.

In Brazil, the law does not determine this, nor does the rapporteur in the Senate intend to add this requirement: “The more transparency these large companies have, the more credibility they have. If it is a relevant item, it is important to highlight the activities carried out, but not in a financial statement. It could be in a social statement. Companies must do this, but I will not force this law to do so.”said the senator in conversation with the Poder360 in May 2023.

“Here [Congresso] It covers all topics. We are not experts in all areas. So, it is very important that you listen. If you have the technical data, the pros, the cons, what is happening around the world compared to Brazil, the consequences and some myths, these things have to be presented. And the interlocutor for this is usually the representative of the institution. There may be some problems, but that is why we want to regulate.”declared Izalci.

Approval

The Chamber of Deputies approved in November 2022 the proposal that regulates the practice of lobbying with public agents, determining “transparency practices” and regulating the payment of hospitality.

The text defines lobbying as representation of interest to be exercised by a natural person or legal entity through in-person or telepresence interaction with a public agent, inside or outside the workplace, with or without prior scheduling.

There are still some open points in the project. One example is that government officials will still be able to accept private jet flights for presentations at events. Another is the absence of a mandatory general registry of lobbyists.

The text was approved in the form of a substitute of the rapporteur, the deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicans-MG), to the bill 1.202 of 2007of the deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP).

A public agent may be either someone who holds a mandate or someone who holds a public office, function or job, whether by appointment, hiring or any other means, even temporary or without pay.