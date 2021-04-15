American scientists Jennifer Doudna (right) and French Emmanuelle Charpientier, winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the CRISPR / Cas9 genome editing technique. EFE

In the coming weeks, the European Commission has committed to submitting proposals to regulate the use of new gene editing techniques applied to crop plants. This is giving rise to a debate in which the majority of the scientific community has expressed its opinion that contrasts with other positions of a political nature. In this regard, as researchers who carry out our work in the field of biotechnology in Spanish public research centers, we believe it necessary to express our point of view, contributing two important points to the debate. First of all, we want to clarify that it is not true that there is a campaign to “deregulate” genetic modification techniques. The use of any technique that involves obtaining genetically modified organisms must comply with some principles of action, many of which were already established at the Asilomar conference in 1975 and in the Cartagena protocols of 1999 and which have been in Europe since 1990. regulated by specific Directives. The issue that is currently being elucidated within the European Union, and on which a large group of scientists agree to try to influence, is the legal framework with which a specific technology has to develop: genetic editing, too. known as CRISPR. Secondly, we want to verify that, contrary to what has been affirmed in some media, there is a very broad support from the scientific community for the development and application of new gene editing technologies in a balanced legislative context.

CRISPR gene editing was recognized with the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and its origins go back to the pioneering work of the Spanish microbiologist Francis Mojica from the University of Alicante. This technology allows us to introduce, with extraordinary precision, small modifications in the genome of a species. These carefully chosen modifications serve, for example, to correct genetic errors in individuals, or to improve the characteristics of our crops, adapting them to climate change or making them healthier. The extremely high precision of CRISPR constitutes the main difference of gene editing compared to previous technologies such as transgenesis, the latter based on the random insertion into the genome of a DNA fragment (transgene) from another species.

A de facto ban would end up blocking research and development in this field, depriving us of a tool to face the sustainability of the planet

In the European Union, regulation of gene editing is coming late. In July 2018, the High Court of Justice of the Union ruled that organisms improved by means of new gene editing techniques should be regulated under the same European Directive 2001/18 / EC that currently regulates transgenic organisms (whose supposed dangers have not materialized in the more than 20 years that this regulation has been in force). With this ruling, it is imposed that the approval protocol for the use and commercialization of the products obtained through genetic editing be that of the aforementioned directive, the drafting of which took place at least twelve years before the very discovery of the CRISPR tools.

At the time, the imposition of the European Directive 2001/18 / EC already made scientific research extremely difficult and in practice curtailed entrepreneurship in the European agro-biotechnology sector. For this reason, in order not to aggravate those made in the past with new mistakes, a large part of the scientific community has mobilized in a bell Institutionally backed by the most important research centers in the field. This campaign was started to achieve the adaptation of the directive to new scientific advances, or at least to exempt genetically edited organisms from the disproportionate risk assessment protocols used for transgenics, which de facto make their development impossible. This exemption already applies to other far less precise genetic improvement tools, such as chemical mutagenesis, whose products we buy every day in our supermarkets. It should be emphasized that we are European scientists themselves, the vast majority belonging to public research centers, who autonomously and independently and based on scientific evidence, support this set of actions in favor of a balanced regulation of the gene editing. In these difficult times of a pandemic, we have seen how science and technology are our best allies in responding to the dangers that threaten us. In the same way, when it comes to the challenges facing our agriculture, we defend being able to use the best tools that scientific advance provides us, and we do so genuinely guided by the objective of favoring society as a whole.

Outside of Europe, the regulation of gene editing is taking directions quite different from ours. The United States, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, and many other countries have already positioned themselves in the sense that CRISPR regulation cannot be as restrictive as that of GMOs. The United States and Japan have varieties of mushrooms and tomatoes soon to hit the market. Gradually, new products with new characteristics will be incorporated, better adapted to the environment, more resistant to pests or drought. Does this reduce security or guarantees for consumers in these countries? Absolutely. It simply reflects the fact that the products obtained by CRISPR gene editing techniques are not transgenic. Furthermore, most CRISPR applications in agriculture involve modifying a few letters of the genome of a species to obtain genetic variants that, in fact, have already appeared by chance in nature on other occasions. Therefore, it would be nonsense for the same genetic variant to be regulated differently depending on whether it has appeared by chance or has been introduced consciously. Without a doubt, this would lead us to legal and commercial contentious paradoxes that are difficult to resolve.

The publication of a report is expected this April, which should be the basis for a new position by the European Commission on this issue. A ban de facto it would end up blocking research and development in this field, depriving us of a tool to face the sustainability of the planet that we cannot afford to do without. Let us hope that the authorities of the European Union will be able to overcome the blockade requests that come from pressure groups, far from the facts and scientific evidence, so as not to lose once again the train of biotechnological innovation. The future of research, agriculture and biomedicine is in it. There is too much at stake.

They sign this article Jose Pio Beltrán (Research Professor, IBMCP-CSIC), Pilar Cubas (Scientific Researcher, CNB-CSIC) Antonio Granell (Research Professor, IBMCP-CSIC), Lluís Montoliu (CNB-CSIC and CIBERER-ISCIII Scientific Researcher), Jose Miguel Mulet (UPV and IBMCP-CSIC Professor), Diego Orzáez (Scientific Researcher, IBMCP-CSIC), Pere Puigdomènech (Research Professor, CRAG-CSIC).

