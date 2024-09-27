Juarez City.– This afternoon the extension of the decree for the regulation of used vehicles of foreign origin until 2026 was published.

This reform to the decree was published in the evening edition of the Official Gazette of the Federation.

“This decree will come into force from January 1, 2023 and until September 30, 2026,” it states in the First Transitory.

In this way, the regulation of “Chuecos” automobiles is extended for two more years.