Ministers of technology areas from the group’s countries met this weekend in Japan

G7 should adopt AI (artificial intelligence) regulation”risk based”, according to the ministers of technology areas of the member countries of the group. They were gathered this weekend in Japan, in a meeting that precedes the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, from 19 to 21 May.

In a joint statement issued this Sunday (April 30, 2023), the ministers stated that this regulation should “preserve an open and enabling environment for the development and deployment of AI that maximizes the technology’s benefits to people and the planet while mitigating its risks”. read the full of the document, in English (318 KB).

The G7 comprises Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. The European Union also participates in the group’s meetings.

Ministers recognized thatthe policy instruments to achieve the common vision and goal of trusted AI” may vary across G7 countries. But, they say, an agreement should set a framework for how major countries regulate AI amid privacy concerns and security risks.

“We recognize that AI development is progressing rapidly and has the potential for significant impacts on society”, reads the statement. “Aware of this potential impact of AI on our societies, we also recognize that AI policies and regulations must be adapted to the context of application in a way that is sensitive to technical and institutional characteristics, as well as social and cultural implications, including geographic, sectoral and ethical aspects. .”

In the document, the ministers spoke of the “need to take stock in the short term of the opportunities and challenges” of generative AI –technology used in chatbots like ChatGPT.

“We plan to convene future G7 discussions on generative AI, which could include topics such as governance, how to protect intellectual property rights – including copyrights –, promote transparency, address misinformation – including the manipulation of foreign information – and how to use these technologies with responsibility”, they stated.

The discussions, they said, should take advantage of the experience of organizations such as the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development)

“We commend the OECD’s work to date in mapping the similarities and differences between trusted AI frameworks and look forward to working together to support this work that promotes interoperability.“, they said.

In an attached document (fullin English – 105 KB), the ministers gathered in Japan said “encourage the adoption of international AI standards” as a way to move towards an artificial intelligence “reliable”. According to them, it is necessaryraise awareness among stakeholders about international efforts” on the subject.

Read more about AI: