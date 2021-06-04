Regulation EU and UK launch inquiry into Facebook trading service: ‘Data should not be used in ways that distort competition’

The EU and Britain want to find out if Facebook’s data collection is in line with competition law.

On Friday, both the European Union and Britain launched separate antitrust investigations into Facebook’s activities. The goal is to find out if the company uses the customer data it collects illegally in competition with advertisers.

EU the investigation focuses on Facebook’s Marketplace, through which nearly seven million companies advertise their products and services. The EU wants to find out how Facebook uses the data it collects through the Marketplace, for example.

Facebook’s Marketplace, founded in 2016, is available in 70 countries.

“In today’s digital economy, data should not be used in ways that distort competition,” Vice-President of the European Commission, Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager says Reuters.

“We look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage in the highly classified advertising sector, where people buy and sell products every day and where Facebook also competes with the companies from which it collects data.”

Britannian The investigation launched by the Commission goes beyond the EU inquiry. It aims to find out how Facebook collects data from advertisers and about the activity where Facebook IDs are also used to log in to other websites. The investigation will examine how the collection of this data will benefit Marketplace and the Facebook Dating business.

Investigations into Facebook are part of a broader goal to tighten and increase regulation of big technology companies.

The Commission has also launched antitrust investigations into Amazon’s and Apple’s activities, and Google has already been fined billions of euros. In the UK, Google and Apple are also being studied.

Facebook has said it is collaborating on both investigations “to show that there is no stern”, according to Reuters.