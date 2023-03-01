The Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its meeting yesterday, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, issued a decision regarding the regulation of the percentage of exemption from traffic violations in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to establish a mechanism that contributes to regulating the benefit Among the services are discounting fines, early payment, and enhancing compliance with traffic laws.

According to the decision, which will be implemented from April 1, 2023, traffic offenders will be exempted by 35% if they pay within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. The scope of the exemption includes a financial fine, a vehicle reservation allowance, and all delay fines, if any.

The perpetrators of traffic violations are exempted by 25% if they pay after 60 days have passed and before one year has passed from the date of committing the violation, and the scope of exemption includes the financial fine only.

According to the decision, the payment of the financial fine for the violation, the allowance for impounding the vehicle and the delay fine will be made in full if the violator pays after one year has passed from the date of committing the traffic violation. The decision excludes the application of the exemption for severe traffic violations.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at strengthening the stability of the Emirati family and providing sources of decent living, the Council approved the first batch of those who are eligible for residential and investment lands for the year 2023, with a total of 1,500 beneficiaries.

The plots of land were distributed among the cities and regions of the emirate, including 765 residential plots, and 735 investment plots (commercial and industrial), after the beneficiaries fulfilled the conditions.

The council discussed a project to expand the scope of the Sharjah Healthy City Program in the emirate. The project aims to implement the standards of the Global Healthy Cities Programme, achieve sustainable development goals for health and environmental systems, and enhance partnership with government institutions and health authorities to improve the quality of services.