The Chairman of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, revealed to «Emirates Today» the features of the draft federal law on regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, which the Council is discussing in its session scheduled for tomorrow, explaining that the draft law aims Organizing houses and rooms of worship for non-Muslims within the country, and promoting the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, as it includes provisions related to the establishment of a committee to determine the rituals and worship practices of religions, sects and beliefs of non-Muslims, and the establishment of a register with the competent authority to register places of worship.

According to Al-Falasi, the draft law stipulates that the house of worship acquires the status of a legal personality as of the date of issuance of the decision to approve the license. It also requires the existence of a bank account for the house of worship and the maintenance of records, books, programs and electronic systems related to all its activities for a period of no less than 10 years.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its 11th session of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, tomorrow, headed by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding the organization of places of worship for non-Muslims, in the presence of the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, and a number of Ministry leaders and government representatives.

The Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee submitted to the Council its final report on a draft federal law regarding regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, in preparation for discussing its articles and clauses with government representatives tomorrow, under the dome of the Council, and approving it according to the discretion of the members of the Council.

The head of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that the committee discussed the draft law, which consists of 32 articles, in an integrated manner, and conducted in-depth deliberations among its members, and with a large number of concerned authorities, in addition to organizing many meetings and meetings with representatives. Government officials from the Ministry of Community Development, as the authority that proposed the law and is primarily responsible for implementing its provisions, explaining that the committee concluded that the law aims to regulate houses and rooms of worship within the country and promote the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.

Al-Falasi told Emirates Today: “The UAE is a role model and a beacon of harmonious life that includes diverse nationalities, societies, religions and sects. each other on the basis of humanity and upscale dealing. From this standpoint, the UAE government saw the need to formulate a legislative framework that guarantees religious practices on sound foundations that are in line with the country’s values ​​and principles.

He added: «This legislative initiative, represented by the draft law regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, comes after a comprehensive review of the provisions of the UAE Constitution and relevant human rights treaties by the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee, which was presented on May 16, when the committee conducted A serious review process by analyzing the compatibility of the proposal with the constitution, its relationship to existing laws, their consistency, and their compatibility with international covenants related to human rights and religious discrimination, with the aim of ensuring that the proposed law remains consistent with the core values ​​that the UAE supports, and reinforces its long-term commitment to tolerance and respect for all » .

Al-Falasi explained that the committee’s methodology for studying the draft law included assigning the General Secretariat to prepare the necessary social, political, strategic and legal studies on the purposes of this project and its impact on the individuals covered by its provisions. and relevant international agreements to ensure universal compliance, with the Committee referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and Discrimination on the Basis of Religion or Belief, and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

He stated that the draft federal law regarding places of worship for non-Muslims aims to enrich the culture of global tolerance, and to confront manifestations of discrimination and racism, whatever their nature, ethnic, religious or cultural, pointing out that Articles (1-3) of the draft law deal with the definitions of some words and phrases. Included within the draft law, in addition to the objectives of the federal law, the scope of its application, and Articles (4-5) deal with the provisions related to the establishment of a committee to determine the rituals and worship practices of non-Muslim religions, sects and beliefs, and the establishment of a register with the competent authority to register places of worship. Articles (6-11) deal with the provisions related to the conditions and controls for licensing houses and rooms of worship, the basic system of the house of worship, in addition to submitting licensing applications, fulfilling the licensing requirements and conditions, issuing the licensing decision, and the house of worship acquiring legal personality from the date of issuance of the licensing approval decision.

Articles (12-13), according to Al-Falasi, deal with the provisions related to the board of directors of the affairs of the house of worship, in addition to the annual meetings of the places of worship, while Articles (14-17) deal with the provisions related to determining the financial resources of the house of worship and organizing its funds, in addition to the mandatory presence of A bank account for the house of worship and keeping records, books, programs and electronic systems related to its activities for a period of not less than 10 years, and Articles (18-22) provisions related to the obligations and prohibitions of the house of worship, and the supervision of the competent authority on places of worship, in addition to providing the local authorities concerned with licensing places of worship, The Ministry of Community Development provides data, information and reports on places of worship that are licensed locally. Articles (23-26) deal with the provisions related to the imposition of administrative penalties, the obligatory and optional closure of a place of worship, and the rules of liquidation. Articles (27-28) also deal with provisions related to penalties and judicial enforcement. Finally, Articles (29-32) deal with provisions related to regularization, issuance of executive regulations, cancellations, publication and enforcement of the law.

Al-Falasi indicated that the draft law is in line with Article 32 of the UAE Constitution, which affirms the freedom to practice religious rites in line with the customs recognized in the country, provided that these practices do not violate public order or contradict public morals.

He said: “The draft law embodies the founding values ​​of the UAE, represented in embracing diversity, promoting unity and upholding mutual respect among all its residents. It also indicates the country’s dedication to creating an inclusive society that enables individuals of all religions, nationalities and ethnicities to coexist harmoniously and practice their religions freely and without discrimination.” ».

He added, “If we look at the draft law in essence, we see it seeking to establish a unified general framework that is applicable across the country with regard to the practices, rituals and beliefs of non-Islamic religions and sects. UAE within an organized legal framework.

Emirati standard for “diversity”

The Chairman of the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee of the Federal National Council, Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, stated that the draft law regulating places of worship for non-Muslims has set an Emirati standard for countries around the world, especially for promoting a society that respects and appreciates diversity, by regulating places of worship for non-Muslims, stressing However, this law promotes the principles of tolerance and coexistence, and sets a road map for other countries to follow, to confirm that the UAE is truly a global model of harmonious coexistence, unity in diversity and mutual respect.

Al Falasi said that this legislation will contribute to the state’s ongoing mission to promote peace, understanding and respect among its population, while guaranteeing the rights of every individual, regardless of their faith or beliefs.