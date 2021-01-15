By Gérard Le Puill

Because it hits humans, the coronavirus pandemic has also dramatically disrupted trade, pushing down the prices of the most perishable commodities in agricultural production. Concerning the peasants, there have also been the consequences of two pandemics which strike certain animals without being transmissible to humans. Avian influenza, initially transmitted by migrating birds, hits the palmipeds with foie gras farms in the southwest. African swine fever, without reaching pigsty flocks yet, has infected and killed wild boars in Germany. Suddenly, China decreed an embargo against German exports of pork. As this surplus of pigmeat from across the Rhine is encumbering the European market, the kilo of carcass is now worth only € 1.20 on average against € 1.69 a year earlier in the weekly quotes. This price no longer covers production costs because the price of soybean meal to fatten pigs has increased by 20% in four months.

Constant increase in the number of wild boar in France

Hunting federations estimate that we have nearly 2.5 million wild boars in the metropolitan departments. The figure of 4 million is sometimes advanced by the peasants who suffer great damage to crops and meadows. As each legally slaughtered large game must be identified by a bracelet, we know, on the other hand, that 36,000 wild boars were killed by French hunters in 1973. This figure rose to 323,000 in 1997 and reached 747,000 in 2019. It is twenty times more than in 1973 while the number of hunters has continued to decrease in France since that date. While holders of a hunting license were 2.5 million in France fifty years ago, they are now just over a million. Among them are 36% of executives and liberal professions, 23% of employees, but only 15% of workers and 8.5% of peasants, more than 97% of license holders are also men.

In its edition of November 20, 2020, the weekly “La France Agricole” indicated that the compensation attributable to the damage caused by big game on crops reached the equivalent in francs of 100,000 € in 1980 for the whole of France, against a estimate at 40 million euros for the year 2020. Last year, these compensations concerned 5,900 hectares of straw cereals, 13,600 hectares of maize and 9,000 hectares of meadows whose wild boars return the surface layer of the soil to eat worms and roots there.

Last December, several television channels showed documentaries showing that the private hunts reserved for wealthy members practiced feeding on their territories. But, as these territories are not always fenced, their wild boars also feed in the cultivated fields around. Finally, insofar as a majority of holders of a hunting license prefer to track hares, rabbits, partridges and pheasants rather than big game that are hunted in beat, the numbers of wild pigs are constantly increasing. progress in France.

Should we let all the foxes live since we don’t eat them?

The debates following the documentaries broadcast last December by several television channels have often shown dogmatic attitudes among opponents of hunting. Claiming that “nobody eats fox”, a “naturalist” explained that there was no reason to kill a single fox when this animal is not eaten. Saying this, he obscured the fact that the fox is a carnivore whose essential preys are rabbits, hares, partridges and pheasants, these two birds nesting on the ground.

In rural areas, it has always been necessary to kill crows at times, although they are hardly eaten in France. Otherwise the damage they cause to the seedlings of wheat and other cereals becomes too great. This was again verified during the spring of 2020 when periods of drought delayed the germination of seeds of spring wheat, barley, corn and sunflower. This was again the case last fall, as evidenced by an agricultural manager in “Le Jura Agricole et rural” on January 8. Sometimes it was necessary to sow a second time when the birds had dug up and ate the seeds from the first sowing.

When the wolf rolls back pastoralism

This same weekly, in its edition of December 11, 2020, published a photo of a slaughtered sheep illustrating the carnage on 13 animals in a herd of 109 heads on November 28 on the meadows of the Girard nature reserve located in the municipalities of Gevry, Molay , Cause and Rahon. The November 20 edition of this same newspaper informed that wolf attacks are becoming more and more frequent over the years on herds in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. There were 115 victims compensated in 2019, including 74 in the Yonne department alone.

The wolf is now present in around forty breeding departments in France, compared to the Alpes-Maritimes department alone a quarter of a century ago. Suddenly, beyond the daily concerns for the breeders, many courses located on poor and sloping land become dangerous for the flocks of sheep who had always cleaned them. Without this pastoralism, these lands become wastelands in which biodiversity recedes while the absence of cleaning by herbivores favors fires.

Let us return to the big game of which are part the wild boar, the stag and the roe deer. When too many of them cause great damage to crops as well as to young plantations in forests, it must be possible to organize hunts in greater numbers to maintain a reasonable density of wild animals in the wild. It would even be possible to share the meat collected in this way with charitable associations, so that they can deliver animal protein free of charge to very poor households, the number of which is increasing.

Note, however, that this would no longer be effective by shooting with a rifle than by hunting with hounds. The carbon footprint of the latter would be too high when we take into account the daily food of dogs and that of saddle horses engaged in the pursuit before a noble hand comes to “serve” the animal with the dagger. after hours of chase.