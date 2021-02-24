D.he Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) advocates not adhering to the order of the corona vaccinations too rigidly. In all vaccination centers there should be lists of “whose turn comes when there are doses left over,” said Stiko boss Thomas Mertens to the newspapers of the Funke media group. So that no vaccine is discarded, “suitable candidates from the following priority groups” could be preferred.

The virologist called for the handling of remaining vaccine doses to be “regulated pragmatically on site”. The transitions between the groups in the sequence of vaccinations should not be viewed as a “hard boundary”.

Mertens warned at the same time: “It must not happen, for example, that seriously ill high-risk patients go empty-handed because entire professional groups with a strong lobby are given priority regardless of the evidence-based priority level.” The primary goal of vaccinations is to counter the individual risk of serious illness protect.

According to the Stiko boss, many doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine are left lying around every day, which is less widely accepted than the active ingredients from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, which are also approved. Merten called the reasons for the rejection of the Astra Zeneca vaccine “largely irrational”.

Primary school teachers get their turn earlier

Astra-Zeneca vaccination doses that have not been used up to now can also initially be used for vaccinating employees in daycare centers and primary and special schools. The vaccination ordinance is to be changed so that these are brought forward from the third to the second group of the vaccination sequence and can receive a vaccination from this Wednesday on. This higher prioritization is intended to “enable rapid and safe implementation of the opening strategies of the federal states in daycare centers and primary schools”, according to a draft.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wrote on Twitter: “This gives additional security in an environment in which distance and mask are not always possible.” The amended vaccination ordinance is to be published in the Federal Gazette. Primary schools and daycare centers in ten federal states have been open again since Monday.

Berlin wants to prefer the homeless

The Berlin Senator for Social Affairs, Elke Breitenbach (left), announced that some of the remaining Astra-Zeneca cans would be used to vaccinate the 3,000 homeless people in the capital’s emergency shelters. “In the current situation, it is unacceptable that vaccination doses are lying around unused,” she told the Funke newspapers. The senator wants to start vaccinating the homeless as early as next week. She hopes that other federal states will follow Berlin’s example.

Due to their frequent accommodation in mass accommodation, homeless people have so far been given priority level two in the vaccination sequence. Group one, i.e. those with the highest priority, includes people over the age of 80, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as employees in intensive care units and emergency services.

The vaccine from the British-Swedish company Astra-Zeneca has met with reservations because its effectiveness in protecting against corona infection is reported to be around 70 percent. The effectiveness of the products of the Mainz company Biontech and its American partner Pfizer, as well as the American company Moderna, on the other hand, is put at well over 90 percent. However, Astra-Zeneca argues that its preparation protects “more or less 100 percent from the severe course of the disease”.