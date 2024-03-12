Buried by the noise of amnesty and corruption, this week a proposal will be discussed in Congress that will have changed our society forever. This is the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP), which requests the Government to regularize nearly half a million human beings living in our country trapped in third-class citizenship. A whopping 611,821 Spanish men and women we demand in the most solemn way to our representatives to correct this democratic and social anomaly. And we have done it spurred by a coalition of more than 900 groups which ranges from the Episcopal Conference to the Getafe Soviet, and which is led by the migrants themselves through the Regularization Now movement. Even before being voted on, this initiative has already made history.

The parliamentary process will be quick, with a full vote before the summer. Everything is open, at the expense of the position taken by PSOE and PP, which in the past approved 4 and 5 regularizations, respectively.

The citizen mobilization for the ILP is based on solid reasons. The first of them derives from the magnitudes at play. According to the most reliable and recent estimates, around 425,000 people (12% of the total migrant population in 2021) currently reside in our country in a situation of administrative irregularity. The vast majority of this population comes from Latin America, more than half are women and around 112,000 are under 16 years old (according to updated data for the NGO Save the Children).

The status of irregular migrant constitutes one of the most devastating determinants of social and legal vulnerability. Irregularity prevents adequate access to justice for victims, limits the right to health and education, multiplies the possibilities of living in poverty and leaves workers unprotected against exploitation. One in three foreigners is at risk of severe social exclusion, a proportion three times higher than that of nationals. The risk of poverty rate in migrant households with dependent minors is 60%; For Spanish households, this rate is 20%.

But, if there are good ethical reasons for regularization, the practical arguments are no less compelling. Undocumented workers play an active and irreplaceable role in the economic structure of Spain. Its contribution is distributed throughout the entire qualification scale, but is particularly relevant in sectors such as care, agriculture or the manufacturing industry. The workforce of irregular migrants was decisive in the first months of the response to the pandemic, supporting the production and distribution of food or guaranteeing the care of children and the elderly.

If they were allowed, their contribution could be even greater. A study by the porCausa Foundation It demonstrated at the beginning of these mobilizations that regularization would be a huge benefit for the public coffers. Specifically, we estimated the contribution of regularization to the State to be around 3,400 euros per worker per year. A net accumulated benefit of between 790 and 950 million euros per year, enough, for example, for these families to contribute 2.2 euros for every euro received to the Minimum Living Income budget.

Neither the Government nor the parties that support it in Parliament ignore these figures. However, instead of responding to them with a transparent and ambitious normalization proposal, their representatives have opted for a shameful covert regularization that seeks the same effects without publicly declaring them. The reforms of the immigration regulations – first with the labor incorporation of formerly supervised young people and then with the flexibility and expansion of the forms of roots – have the poorly concealed purpose of organizing the labor market and increasing the base of a labor and demographic pyramid that is narrowing in Spain in a dangerous way.

Spanish society has demanded an extraordinary regularization because the seriousness of the situation is extraordinary. And he has done it above his personal affinities

All this would be very good if it weren't for the fact that it isn't working. The most recent figures for residence authorizations suggest a striking increase in exceptional regularizations – for roots or for humanitarian reasons – but at levels well below what is necessary: ​​92,000 regularizations due to roots between mid-2022 and mid-2023. Rooting for training, which promised a generous and accelerated path to regularization, has become a new bureaucratic hell that generates more ulcers than students. As if that were not enough, these measures continue to ignore a group as large and vulnerable as children, to whom the Government now promises a solution through the Family Law project. And we do not even know how many migrants have become irregular in this same period, because we still do not have detailed figures from the registry for 2022.

Too little, too slow, too cowardly. Spanish society has demanded an extraordinary regularization because the seriousness of the situation is extraordinary. And he has done so above his personal affinities, as shown by data from a survey carried out by the organization. More in Common in February of this year. According to their results (see graph), regularization not only receives overwhelming support from left and center-left voters, but also from the majority of Popular Party voters. In all age ranges. Even one in five Vox supporters supports this measure.

Regularization is not charity, but rather the essential clean slate to face a fair and intelligent reform of a broken immigration model. Study after study, experts and employers remind European societies of the demographic abyss we are facing. One of the most recent, prepared by Allianz Research, remember that Spain will lose up to 30% of its workforce in 2050 in the absence of migration. And it estimates the number of annual net arrivals necessary to sustain our pension system at 338,000, almost double those suggested by the report. Spain 2050 just three years ago. While the EU loses workers and gains retirees, the regions around us are preparing to benefit from a race for global talent that we are already losing. By the time we have decided to establish legal and safe routes of mobility, it may be too late.

We can continue digging deeper into the same hole, turning our borders into even more chaotic and wild spaces, pulverizing the right to protection and dancing to the political rhythm of the national populists. But we can also try the alternative of a more flexible, orderly model adapted to everyone's interests. This regularization is the first step in the right direction.

Gonzalo Fanjul is director of research at the PorCausa Foundation

You can follow Future Planet in x, Facebook, instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.