The document can be updated on the Electoral Court website; 1st round of municipal elections will be on October 6

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) informed that the regularization of electoral titles will be carried out by May 8th. The 1st round of municipal elections will be held on October 6th. Possible 2nd round will be on October 27th.

There are several situations that require citizens to have their electoral status regularized: obtaining a passport, enrolling in a public university, taking office through a public examination, among others.

Step by step to check the status of your voter registration card:

go to the website TSE and go to the “Services” tab, which is in the top right corner;

there, click on the “Electoral Status” option;

just enter your CPF, and that’s it!

My title is irregular. And now?

On the TSE website:

open the “Services” section, which is in the top right corner, and click on “Electoral Self-Service”;

then, choose the option “Electoral ID” and, shortly after, “Regularize your canceled electoral ID”;

At the end of the process, don't forget to write down the protocol to follow everything online, in the “Follow a request” option.

Any situations involving title irregularities can be resolved through self-service. However, if the voter needs to go to an electoral office to deal with a specific issue (for example, registering biometrics), the system itself will alert and indicate the best location for in-person assistance.

What happens if the title is not regularized by May 8th?

In addition to being left out of this year's municipal elections, voters in an irregular situation in the Electoral Court are unable to obtain a passport, identity card, enter university or renew enrollment in a higher education institution, take on a commissioned or permanent position by passing a competition. public, obtain a loan from public institutions with credit maintained by the government and may still face other restrictions.

It is worth noting that the corresponding passport ban does not apply to Brazilians residing abroad who request a new document to return to the country.

Why is the title irregular?

The irregular title may have been canceled or suspended. The document is canceled due to death, duplicate registrations, failure to attend the electorate review, absence from three consecutive electoral rounds and court ruling. The suspended title is a consequence of criminal conviction, conscription, administrative misconduct and refusal to perform mandatory military service.

With information from TSE Agency.