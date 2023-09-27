The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador authorized extending the chocolate car regularization program until December 31, 2023.

This Wednesday, the federal official presented progress of the Regularization Program for Used Vehicles of Foreign Origin at the morning press conference at the National Palace.

He highlighted that the strategy, which was entrusted to him since March 2022, has contributed to improving the security, legality and asset certainty of thousands of Mexican families.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that, To date, one million 803 thousand 058 vehicles have been regularized, That is, legal certainty and protection were granted to the assets of thousands of families, and public safety was contributed through their incorporation into the Public Vehicle Registry (Repuve).

He pointed out that this has made it possible to know the names of the owners and, therefore, remove the anonymity of the units, to prevent them from being occupied to commit crimes.

The secretary added that The program has allowed the collection of more than 4,507 million pesosresources that are used in the paving of the streets of the participating states.

“This contributes to having roads and tracks in optimal conditions, which reduces travel times and allows pedestrians and motorists to move easily and quickly,” he stated. before President López Obrador.

Rodríguez highlighted that one million 478 thousand 800, that is, 82 percent of the regularized vehicles, have been parked with him. Regularization Program for Used Vehicles of Foreign Origin.

“Given the good acceptance of the program, as well as the economic resources obtained for the improvement of roads in the municipalities of the participating states, the demand continues from people requesting the regularization of used vehicles of foreign origin,” the official stressed.

“For this reason, President López Obrador instructed us to extend the deadline for the Regularization Program for Used Vehicles coming from abroad until December 31.”

Improvements to Repuve

According to the Mexican government, this program operates through 164 modules in 17 states. The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Security participate; as well as the Legal Department, and the state governments.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez mentioned that technological and security improvements are also being made, and are about to be completed, in the Repuve hologram, in order to strengthen vehicle identification.

The official invited the population to take advantage of the extension of the deadline and highlighted that the regularization of each vehicle costs 2,500 pesos.