Skipping breakfast was associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease, while skipping lunch or dinner was associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality, including a higher risk of CVD.

Eating two meals nearby within 4 to 5 hours of each other has also been shown to be associated with an increased risk of death from all causes.

“Our research revealed that individuals who eat only one meal per day are more likely to die than those who eat more meals per day,” says epidemiologist Yangbo Sun, of the University of Tennessee.

He added, “Based on these results, we recommend eating at least two to three meals spread throughout the day.”

The research team adjusted their findings to account for differences in several diet and lifestyle factors, including smoking, alcohol use, physical activity levels, energy intake, diet quality, and food insecurity.

Other reasons certainly contribute to raising risk rates, such as work stress and a diet devoid of nutrients.