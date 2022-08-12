Soccer | FC Cartagena
Sangalli, Musto and Sadiku, among others, have the option of extending their contracts if they play certain matches or meet sporting objectives
Being a constant footballer has a prize in Cartagena. In the albinegra squad there are several players this season who signed contracts until June 2023 with the option of being extended for at least one more season. The examples of Luca Sangalli, Damián Musto and Armando Sadiku are public, whose regularity, sports objectives or number
