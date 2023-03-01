Of Christine Brown

Drugs, especially osmotic drugs, could alter the intestinal microbiota influencing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. The expert: “The fault of laxatives or constipation?”. The call for caution: the study is associative and not causal

THE laxatives can promote the dementia? A study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences just published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology seems to go in this direction. Scientists have indeed concluded that people who regularly use laxatives, normal treatment against constipation, may have a more than 50% increased risk of developing dementia compared to those who do not use laxatives. The risk would be even greater if with i osmotic laxatives, which act by attracting a large dose of water through the osmosis process thus making the faeces voluminous and soft, thus accelerating the evacuation. Attention, the study by no means proves that laxatives cause dementiahowever they show a‘Association with general vascular dementia (but not Alzheimer’s).

“Constipation and laxative use are common among middle-aged and older adults,” he said Feng Sha, first author of the study and a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Guangdong, China. «However – hypothesizes the scientist – the regular use of laxatives can modify the microbiota of the intestine, with possible repercussions on the nerve signals from the intestine to the brain (through the vagus nerve) or with the increase in the production of intestinal toxins which can affect the brain.

I study The study involved 502,229 people in the UK Biobank database, with an average age of 57. At the start of the research, none of them suffered from dementia. Of this group, 18,235, or 3.6 percent, reported using over-the-counter laxatives regularly. Regular use was determined to be defined as using a laxative nearly every day in the month prior to the start of the study. However, and this is a limitation of the study, drug dosages were not reported and therefore the researchers could not investigate the relationship between various dosages of laxatives and dementia. Also a limitation of the study is that the data were self-reported and the volunteers may have been inaccurate in reporting the information. See also In the US, Omicron is responsible for 73 percent of infections

The results Over an average of 10 years, 218 of people who used regular laxatives, i.e. the1.3%, developed dementia. Among those who did not use laxatives regularly, 1,969 people, or 0.4%, developed dementia. This means that people who used regular laxatives had a 51% higher risk of overall dementia than those who didn’t use them regularly. The risk of dementia also increased with the number of different laxatives used. For people who used only one type of laxative, the risk increased by 28%. increased by 90% for people taking two or more types of laxatives. Among people who use only one type of laxative, those who take osmotic laxatives present a higher risk, with an increase of 64% compared to those who do not use them.

The researchers, after adjusting for factors such as age, gender, education, other diseases, drug use and family history of dementia found that theand people who regularly used laxatives had a 51% increased risk of dementia than those who did not use laxatives regularly. Risk that also varied on the basis of the types of laxatives used. For those who used only one kind, an increase in risk equal to 28% emerged. Things got worse for people hiring two or multiple types of laxatives: for them the risk of dementia is result increased by 90%. Among those who used only one type of laxative, only those who took those osmotic had a 64% increased risk compared with non-laxative users. See also Vitamin D, Aifa reduces the reimbursement margins of drugs paid by the National Health Service

Laxatives or constipation? «The numbers of this study are very high – he comments John Barbara, full professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna, Policlinico Sant’Orsola – and we are faced with a significant statistic in numerical terms. The research is very interesting because it suggests that the intestine contributes in some way to the development of dementia, even if – it should be emphasized – the work is exclusively associative and not necessarily causal. Obviously, more evidence is needed to show that o the use of laxatives could lead to worsening dementia in some cases. However it could also be the presence of constipationfor which patients make extensive use of laxatives, to be somehow related to dementia since both the use of laxatives and constipation can modify the microbiota.

Gut-brain axis “The possible interpretations or speculations related to this type of observation are that the gut-brain axis can, once again, be considered important in the genesis of central disorders in those suffering from gastrointestinal pathologies” adds Barbara who hypothesizes: “The proposing mechanisms , which need confirmation in this type of association, can be linked to two fundamental elements: the first is the modification of the microbiota that can be associated with dementia and here are other studies that suggest this type of association; or the laxative itself can modify the nervous system, central or peripheral».

No alarmism “More research is needed to investigate the link our research has found between laxatives and dementia. If our results are confirmed – suggests Feng Sha – doctors could encourage people to cure constipation making lifestyle changes such as drink more water, increase dietary fiber and add more physical activity in their daily life”. However, Professor Barbara calls for caution: «I repeat, this is an association study that needs further investigation because it could also be a casual rather than a causal association. Furthermore, the association is seen above all with osmotic laxatives, which we gastroenterologists strongly recommend in patients with constipation because they typically do not cause side effects on the nervous system. I absolutely would not suggest to patients with constipation not to use laxatives, especially the osmotic ones». See also What happens to our brain after an hour spent in nature

Gut as second brain It is known that the intestine is involved in the well-being of the mind. The intestine has in fact also been defined by Michael Gerson of Columbia University in New York “second brain” because there is a enteric nervous system which contributes to our psychological well-being. Basically a network of a hundred million neurons in the abdominal wall: less than those present in the brain (there are hundreds of billions) but essential for the intestine-mind dialogue. THE Abdominal neurons regulate intestinal motility also based on emotions (for example making us run to the bathroom before an important exam to face what we perceive as a “light” and ready to escape danger). If, however, the enteric neurons receive wrong signals from the intestine because the microflora is altered coThey contribute to worsening mental well-being together with the negative substances produced by the «bad» bacteria. The gut-brain communication axis is fundamental and for some years we have been discovering alterations of intestinal bacteria also in degenerative pathologies such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. A study published in Cell in 2016 highlighted for the first time a link between the microbiome and Parkinson’s disease. A new study conducted on a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease suggests that gut bacteria are capable of activating immune cells that can damage brain tissue and exacerbate neurodegeneration.