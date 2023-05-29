The document to go from Mexico to the United States without a visa or passport is the Border Crossing Card.

According to the Department of the United States, those who need to travel to the United States for tourism reasons from Mexico must apply for the Border Crossing Card (BCC). This is an ideal document for people who regularly travel from Mexico to the United States.

(You can read: Lawyer who is suing Avianca used ChatGPT and everything went wrong)

According to him Herald USAthis is the document that must be requested and processed so that you are allowed entry limited to a few days if you want to visit the United States without a visa or passport.

For those who need to travel to the United States for tourism reasons, this is the ideal document for people who travel regularly from Mexico to the United States.

According to this medium, if the BBC is accompanied by a passport, it has the same value as a type B visa, which it is valid to enter any part of the US by any type of transportation.



The cost of the Border Crossing Card has a current cost of 185 dollars, that is, 3,330 Mexican pesos.

How do you apply for the card?

To apply for the BBC, you must fill out the DSP-150 Form, pay the corresponding American visa process, schedule the appointment to register your biometric data and attend the face-to-face interview at the corresponding consular section.

During your stay, the visitor should not charge fees for any work done in the United States.

(Also read: Unusual! Woman found her diamond ring after losing it in the toilet 13 years ago)

The Border Crossing Card has several benefits: it allows expediting the transfer processes by land or air, making a trip with a duration equal to or less than 30 days and it will only be exclusive for tourists, since, during their stay, the visitor should not charge fees for any work performed in the United States.

The document is valid for 10 years and has the necessary data to identify the traveler.

(Keep reading: Kissinger’s 100th birthday, man of peace or war criminal?)

Additionally, it allows you to make trips to visit relatives, tourism, study and courses, for purchases, participation in congresses as an assistant or speaker (without charging) and medical treatments and consultations.

Allows you to visit the US-Mexico border area, including: California (within 25 miles from the border), Arizona (within 75 miles), New Mexico (within 55 miles or to Interstate 10), and Texas (within 25 miles from the border).

More news in EL TIEMPO

Joe Biden reached an agreement in principle with Republicans to raise the debt ceiling

Russia intensifies attacks in anticipation of imminent Ukrainian counteroffensive

Unusual! Man shot his roommate for eating the last empanada

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL