The Leagues Cup is not turning out to be the simple tournament that some fans of the Liga MX expected. More than half of their representative teams are already eliminated. Necaxa, Santos, Atlético de San Luis, Tijuana, Puebla and Chivas were left out from the group stage, while, in direct elimination, the squads that fell were: Mazatlán, Pachuca, Juárez, Pumas, Atlas and Cruz Azul.
tigers, Toluca, America, Queretaro and Monterey they were the only ones who managed to advance to the next round. Unfortunately, for Aztec football, some of them will face each other in the round of 16 and eliminate each other, such is the case of Tigres and Rayados, who will play the classic royal number 131 next Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. :00 hrs, in Houston, Texas.
Those commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi came to these instances after beating the Vancouver Whitecaps in a penalty shootout, while Rayados beat the Portland Timbers by the slightest difference, starting in which, when everything was about to end, their scorer of the moment : Germán Berterame, suffered a broken left foot, which will take him away from the courts indefinitely.
For its part, Tigres came out ‘unharmed’ from the match against the Canadians. However, prior to the match it was commented that the Mexican central defender: Diego Reyeswho considerably raised his level within the Liguilla for the Clausura 2023 tournament, would not see actions due to an annoyance that made it impossible for him to play. And apparently this inconvenience is still in force, so it is in doubt to play against Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Captain Guido Pizzaro played in his place, who is becoming more and more normal for us to see him forming part of the central defense and not the midfield, where he lived his best stage with the Tigres team to the point of being called up by the national team. soccer argentina
