The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) made known his Who’s Who in Fuel Pricesbe it regular gasoline, premium and diesel.

According to Profeco, the gas station Mobil and Bristoil offer the best regular gasoline priceswith 19.89 pesos and 20.05 pesos per liter, respectively, in those located in Monclova, Coahuila and Guadalajara, Jalisco.

While the highest price was the Pemex and Chevron gas stations located in Arcelia, Guerrero and Culiacán, Sinaloa, with 24.50 and 24.35 pesos per liter.

Pemex stood out in the lowest price of premium gasoline with 21.87 pesos per liter and 21.91 pesos in the stations located in Ixhuatlán del Sureste and Coatzacoalcos, both in Veracruz.

On the contrary, Shell and Petro Seven had the highest in premium with 25.99 pesos per liter.

Regarding diesel prices, G500 and Pemex are the cheapest option with 21.38 and 21.48 pesos per liter in the Medellín de Bravo and Boca del Río branches, both in Veracruz.

Finally, the most expensive were those of Hermosillo, Sonora and San Petro Mixtepec, Oaxaca, with 25.99 pesos and 25.73 pesos in companies 76 and G500.

Read more:

Price of gasoline and diesel in Mexico today Saturday February 25, 2023

The Treasury applies a cut to the fiscal stimulus for gasoline and diesel