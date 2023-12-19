Of Vera Martinella

Exercises twice a week reduce pain and shortness of breath, improve stamina and social life and reduce levels of fatigue, one of the most debilitating and widespread side effects of cancer treatment

Among patients with metastatic breast cancer, those who participated in a pstructured physical exercise program lasted nine months they suffered less physical tiredness and had one better quality of life than those who have not done gymnastics. THE benefits They were measured scientifically from an experiment whose results were presented in recent days during the American congress San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Further new confirmation of the advantages of regularly practicing sport: many scientific studies, conducted on millions of people, have now demonstrated how it helps prevent different types of neoplasms, heal more quickly and significantly reduce the risk of relapsesas well as living better during and after treatment.

I study For the PREFERABLE-EFFECT study, 357 women with metastatic breast cancer were enrolled all the participants were given suggestions on what gymnastics to do and a program outline to follow

. A half of the patientshowever, also has ecarried out for nine months two weekly lessons supervised by specialists with aerobic, balance and resistance exercises. After three, six and nine months the two groups responded to questionnaires on quality of life relating to physical, mental, emotional and financial well-being and at all checks the participants who followed the bi-weekly courses obtained significantly higher scores. In particular Regular physical activity decreased pain and shortness of breathimproved resistance and social life, reduced levels of fatigue, one of the most debilitating and widespread side effects of oncological treatmentsFatigue is a complex of symptoms that leads to a reduction of physical energy, mental abilities and also has repercussions on the psychological state – explains Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation, Italian Association of Medical Oncology -: it is too often underestimated, because it is considered an inevitable “integral part” of the life of an oncology patient. Instead, there is something that can be done to stem it, starting with gymnastics and psychological support. See also Gilead tenders, Rigacci: “In the projects I saw a lot of attention to patients”

52 thousand Italians with metastatic breast cancer All anti-cancer treatments can cause unwanted consequences during or immediately after the therapies, some are very common such as: skin irritations, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, inflammation of the oral cavity, loss of appetite and weight, swelling of arms or legs (or lymphedema) are widespread. The extent of the disorder is partly subjective and partly depends on how heavy the treatment prescribed to the individual patient is, whether it is

radiotherapy

what about

c hemotherapy

or new drugs

molecularly targeted and immunotherapy (which are less toxic, but not free from side effects). It is important to talk about it with your doctor because in many cases there are remedies capable of counteracting these problems – underlines Cinieri -. There are approximately 52 thousand people with metastatic breast cancer in Italy, a number that is constantly increasing: they are patients who today they are able to live with the disease for many years and which must be taken care of by a multidisciplinary team, that is, come on breast centersable to intercept and satisfy their need for global and long-lasting care, so that the time available to them is not only longer but also of good quality. See also Alzheimer's at 19: it is the youngest case ever recorded

New treatments Also presented at the conference in San Antonio, Texas were the results of many breast cancer trials. These include data from the MONARCH 3 trial evaluating abemaciclib in combination with an aromatase inhibitor versus an aromatase inhibitor alone as initial endocrine therapy in postmenopausal patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+) advanced or metastatic breast cancer, human epidermal growth factor receptor type 2 (HER2-) negative. At eight-year follow-up, outcomes indicate that women treated with abemaciclib and an aromatase inhibitor had a median overall survival of more than 5.5 years (an increase of 13.1 months compared to the control arm, in overall 66.8 compared to 53.7 months). In women with metastases located at the visceral level (liver or lung), the data showed a median overall survival of more than five years, with an increase of 14.9 months in the abemaciclib group compared to the control group (63.7 compared to 48.8 months). At the eight-year follow-up, when the natural history of metastatic breast cancer begins to have a substantial impact on patient survival, it is very encouraging to see that abemaciclib in combination with an aromatase inhibitor produced a survival difference of 13 months and more 14 months in women at even higher risk due to visceral disease, comments Lucia Del Mastro, Full Professor and director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the IRCCS Policlinico San Martino Hospital, University of Genoa. See also Assosistema: "Strategic supplementary healthcare for the organization of private spending"

Early diagnosis The updated results of the NATALEE trial instead concern women with an early diagnosis: Over 90% of patients diagnosed with breast cancer present the disease in the initial stage – recalls Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Senological and Thoraco-Pulmonary Oncology at the National Cancer Institute IRCCS Fondazione Pascale in Naples -. Despite post-surgery hormone therapy (which is the standard of care), patients with positive hormone receptors and HER2 negative (which are the majority, 70% of new cases), remain at risk of recurrence. The updated results of the NATALEE study consolidate and strengthen what had already emerged: the addition of targeted therapy with ribociclib to standard hormone therapy reduces the risk of recurrence by 30% in patients with stage II cancer and by 24% in those with stage III.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.