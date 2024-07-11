From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/07/2024 – 14:50

The price of regular gasoline for distributors was adjusted by 7% by Petrobras on July 9. Since then, the average price per liter of fuel has increased by R$0.15, according to a survey carried out by Veloe in partnership with Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômica).

+ Gasoline and cooking gas become more expensive; understand Petrobras’ adjustment

For the survey, 1,900 gas stations in 636 cities across the country were surveyed. On the first day of the new price, the average price of regular gasoline increased by R$0.08. And yesterday, July 10, the average rose to R$0.15, compared to the 8th, the day before the adjustment.

Gasoline adjustment

On Monday, the 8th, Petrobras announced the first adjustment in the price of gasoline in 2024 for distributors. In the announcement, the oil company estimated an average impact of R$0.15 on the average price of a liter of gasoline at gas stations.

“Considering the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline C sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share in the composition of the consumer price will be R$2.20/liter, a variation of R$0.15 for each liter of gasoline C”, Petrobras informed.

The last increase in fuel had been on August 16, 2023. And, on October 21 of last year, Petrobras applied a reduction of R$0.12, or 4.09%, in the average sale price of type A gasoline to distributors, which became R$2.81.

Cooking gas

Cooking gas (LPG) prices for distributors will also be adjusted this Tuesday. The average price of a 13 kg cylinder will increase by R$3.10, now costing R$34.70.

This was also the first adjustment in the state-owned company’s LPG sales prices to distributors. The last increase occurred on March 11, 2022. On May 17 and July 1, 2023, Petrobras applied reductions in the fuel price.