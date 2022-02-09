frankfurt becomes an official NFL venue: According to information from the FAZ, the most important and lucrative American football professional league in the world will use the Waldstadion as a venue for regular games, at least in the coming years. For this purpose, two teams will fly to Frankfurt and carry out their duel, which was actually planned on American soil, in Germany. Along with Munich, Frankfurt is the only new venue in mainland Europe. The NFL officially announces the venues during Super Bowl week at around 9:30 p.m. German time.

NFL teams have played preparatory games in Europe from time to time in the past. In the history of what is by far the most important American football league in the world, there have only been regular games outside of the national borders of the USA and Canada since 2005 in Mexico City and London. These maximum five foreign games per year operated under the International Series brand, which is now being expanded as the NFL strives for additional international markets. For many years, Germany has been in the sights of the enterprising management of the sports league with the highest turnover in the world.



The egg returns to Frankfurt: There was an NFL feeling in NFL Europe until 2007 with the top team Frankfurt Galaxy.

Recently there has been an obligation for each of the 32 teams currently organized as a franchise to play abroad at least once every eight years. The most likely candidates for games in Germany are the four teams of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers. You have secured the NFL’s foreign marketing rights for Germany. The Chiefs even already have a partnership with Bayern Munich and should therefore be the first candidate for the guest appearance in Munich. This increases Frankfurt’s chances of welcoming Germany’s most popular franchise, the New England Patriots, based near Boston. So far, teams from the east coast have tended to be used in England because of the shorter travel time. This should also be the rule in Germany.

The four clubs are spearheading the professional league’s efforts to open up new markets in Europe alongside a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars that is largely focused on England.

In the city, the game is to be accompanied by fan festivals on inner-city squares. In addition, funds for venues in football and flag football and especially youth sports are to be released. There is talk of 250,000 euros each for the years 2022 and 2023. According to a spokesman for sports department head Mike Josef (SPD), the NFL should commit a similar amount. The Frankfurt Eintracht, as the stadium owner, should benefit from additional income, and the new tenant may also have an influence on the upcoming renovation work.







NFL teams, for example, actually need larger cabins because 53 players alone are used. In London, Tottenham Hotspur had even planned their new stadium specifically in consultation with the NFL, which agreed to use the stadium on White Heart Lane as a long-term venue in return.

The city of Frankfurt hopes that the successful efforts to create the NFL will give the sport, which is rooted in the city and the region, a boost. Frankfurt Galaxy was once a top team of the NFL offshoot NFL Europa, which was discontinued in 2007 after a decade and a half. A successor club was most recently part of the European League of Football, which has tried to establish a new European league. Teams from Marburg and Frankfurt are also represented in the German Football League.