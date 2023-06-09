In the Murmansk region, a regular bus with 25 passengers overturned, there are injured

In the Kola district of the Murmansk region, a regular bus with 25 passengers overturned. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Andrey Chibis in Telegram-channel.

Chibis said that there were victims in the accident, but did not specify how many people specifically needed help. Three ambulances were sent to the scene.

As reported on the official page of the State traffic inspectorate of the region during “In contact with”14 people were injured, six of them were hospitalized. It is known that the bus was moving from the village of Vykhodnoy towards the village of Molochny, its driver lost control, due to which the vehicle drove into a ditch and rolled over.

Earlier, as a result of a collision between a bus and a car in the Amur region, 14 people were injured, the bus turned over from the impact.