Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – Dubai Airports Corporation confirmed the return of air traffic at Dubai International Airport normally, after it was affected by the dusty bad weather conditions that continued over the past two days. An official spokesperson from the Dubai Airport Corporation said: From noon on Sunday until the early hours of Monday, about 44 flights were canceled, while 12 flights were transferred to Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) and other surrounding airports, after which air traffic would resume normally with Return of all flights to Dubai International Airport without any changes or delays from the specified schedule. The spokesman explained that Dubai Airports, in cooperation and coordination with all strategic partners, was able to reduce the repercussions and restore all operations normally, calling on all travelers to communicate with the airlines of their flight to verify information about the flight.