Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón celebrated with his teammates the classification in the penalty shootout.
Photo:
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón, Hugo Llorisy and Harry Kane celebrated the classification in the penalty shootout.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Hugo Lloris celebrated the classification in the penalty shootout.
Photo:
Pool
Getty Images
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón celebrated with his teammates the classification in the penalty shootout.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón with his teammates in the penalty shoot-out.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
Pool via REUTERS
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
Pool via REUTERS
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
Pool via REUTERS
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
Pool via REUTERS
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
Pool via REUTERS
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and César Azpilicueta.
Photo:
Pool
Getty Images
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Timo Werner.
Photo:
Pool
2020 Getty Images
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
Pool
2020 Getty Images
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
Pool
2020 Getty Images
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Fikayo Tomori.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón and Timo Werner.
Photo:
NEIL HALL
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Serguio Reguilón.
Photo:
Pool
2020 Getty Images
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
AFP
Updated to:
Carabao Cup: Tottenham-Chelsea
Sergio Reguilón, Hugo Llorisy and Harry Kane celebrated the classification in the penalty shootout.
Photo:
MATT DUNHAM
AFP
Updated to:
Leave a Reply