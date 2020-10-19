The same Madridistas who suffered on Saturday seeing how their admired Marcelo (for 11 years he was the best heir to Roberto Carlos and the best left-back in the world, recognized by FIFA itself in its annual votes) has entered a terrible physical and football decline and unstoppable, they attended this Sunday, between nostalgic and irritated, to a new great match by Sergio Reguilón with Tottenham de Mourinho. Although the London derby finished 3-3 after an incredible last quarter of an hour from West Ham (coinciding, by the way, with the entry of Gareth Bale to the field …), Reguilón was one of the most prominent of the Spurs, behind Kane and They are the authors of the goals. Reguilón was very active on the left wing and was Kane’s ideal assistant on the 3-0 play, with a perfect left-handed pass at the head of the Tottenham striker. Kane hugged the Madrid youth squad, pointing his finger at him and thanking him for his assistance. It is already Reguilón’s fourth game with Mourinho’s team, who are quite happy with their performance, both in defense and attack.

It should be clarified that Reguilón was transferred to the London team because Zidane transferred him to the club this summer that he did not have him. He never loved him and the refusal to accept the enormous progression of a player who is already a starter in the Spanish National Team and Tottenham is a mystery. Do not forget that two seasons ago, with Solari as coach, Reguilón and Vinicius were the little fresh air of a team that already announced that a certain renewal in the structure of its squad was necessary. Solari, with a prophetic vision, sat Marcelo and Isco on the bench, the two most notable players after Saturday’s painful defeat against Cádiz. But as soon as Zidane returned to the bench after the dismissal of Solari (March 2019), Reguilón was literally charged, erasing him from the line-ups and starting, one day and another, Marcelo. In case there were doubts, in the summer of 2019 Zidane requested the signing of Mendy, for which the club paid 48 million euros to Olympique de Lyon. In the offices of the Bernabéu, on the contrary, they always believed in Reguilón’s possibilities, so they have refused to completely part with him.

In the 2019-20 season he played on loan at Sevilla de Lopetegui, with excellent performance. He played 38 games, scored 3 goals and gave 5 assists, being one of the key men in getting the Seville team into the Champions League and in the conquest of the Europa League against Inter. This summer, Zidane insisted that he did not have him, incredible as it may seem. That’s why the club looked for a team in the Premier. Mourinho asked for his signing and Reguilón signed with Spurs, but Madrid has secured the youth squad’s return ticket with a gain of just 10 million euros. He has sold it for 30 and he will be able to recover it, both in 2021 and 2022, paying 40. It is the last attempt not to lose a player who left the Valdebebas Factory and who has not been able to show off his talent with the team of his entire life by a personal and exclusive decision of Zidane. A whim, a veto, something personal … It may have been a good economic operation, but at the same time it has been a ruinous sports business. On December 16, Sergio Reguilón will turn 24, a perfect age to have several seasons at full capacity. Zidane will have the floor next summer …