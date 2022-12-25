The Spanish full-back reveals some anecdotes about the coaches who have marked his career so far. Starting from the current one: Mou, someone who can’t be more Special… Unlike Zidane, with whom the relationship was… non-existent.

In Madrid, the pair of left-handed full-backs could have been Theo Hernandez and Reguilón, who then found fortune and consecration elsewhere. When the current Atletico Madrid player left the Bernabeu he went to Tottenham. And in North London he found Mourinho, whom he had already met when Special One coached Real and the class of 1996 was just a kid in the cantera.

A very… special relationship between them. Reguilón explained this some time ago in an interview with AS, in which he revealed some anecdotes about the coaches that have marked his career so far. Starting with Mou, one that can’t be more Special… “I would like you to know him as well as I do. I could tell a thousand wonderful anecdotes about him. For example, he knew I would be alone on Christmas day. On December 25th we train at 3pm and when I arrive I find a pig in my place in the locker room already cooked. He told me he knew I would spend Christmas alone. And he wanted to make sure I ate something good. They are small daily details that people don’t get to know about, but which are very important for a footballer.” See also Gounon and Auer renew with Mercedes-AMG

A close relationship, therefore, unlike the one Reguilón had with Zidane. The French coach never considered the Spaniard too much and as soon as he returned to the Real bench he immediately sent him on loan to Sevilla (where the full-back immediately took revenge by winning the Europa League as a protagonist) and did not had trouble selling him definitively to Tottenham. A choice on which absolute silence has fallen, considering that Reguilón admits that he has not spoken to Zizou even before his farewell to Madrid. “That didn’t surprise me at all,” explains the full-back who evidently didn’t quite manage to bond with the former Real Madrid coach.

December 25, 2022

