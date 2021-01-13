A counterpoint with another country may serve to understand where are we standing regarding coronavirus. In June, Germany announced that it would close the entry of tourists if it determined 50 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants per week. Today, in the city and province of Buenos Aires, several municipalities -some tourist and others not so much- oscillate, average of the last seven days, between 30 and more than 60 new cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants. Not by the week but by the day. Are we already in the second wave?

Of all the experts consulted for this note – who agreed that “the thing about the names has something arbitrary“- it would be necessary to put in the foreground who broke the dichotomous scheme foreseen in these lines: neither second wave, nor regrowth Omar sued, president of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI), explained that he is inclined towards the idea that we travel the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

“I am more tempted to think that we had a first wave in Buenos Aires, a second wave in the interior of the country, that is, an epidemic that in a second moment moved from Buenos Aires to the other provinces, something that happened in July to December, and now we are in a third wave ”, he explained.

Among those who consider it much more logical to call “regrowth“-And not” second wave “- on the rise in cases in Buenos Aires, there is the cautious look of the infectious disease doctor Javier Farina, member of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (SADI) and one of the obsessive analysts of the curves of the pandemic.

Days ago Clarion he has been consulting you how to call the case upload persistent since December 8. He insists that “you have to wait and keep seeing the trend. For now it is a very marked ring of cases, which is very likely to become the second wave, properly speaking.

The physicist of Conicet Jorge Aliaga, also immersed since day one in the daily statistics of the coronavirus (he is former dean of the Faculty of Exact Sciences of the UBA and current Secretary of Planning of the University of Hurlingham), explained: “There are two topics with the expression ‘second wave ‘. The first is if we can use it when the first wave never ended. We did not, like Europe, have almost no cases. We went down from the peak and at the best moment we had, on average, 5,000 cases per day. In other words, it went down to a little more than half or to a third, in the best of cases, but it did not disappear ”.

Two weeks ago, Aliaga had explained to Clarion I needed more days to confirm that the current rise in cases was not a circumstantial effect of December holidays, which led to a relaxed demeanor in closed-door meetings. In addition, there were massive open-air events that could have led to contagion: the wake of Diego Maradona, first, and the vigil in front of Congress before the legalization of abortion, later. His vision, now, is very clear: “I do not know if technically it would be a second wave, but that there is a rise, there is no doubt”.

“Let’s see (analyzed) … if you ask me if this is going to go down, I can’t be sure. But those who say that this increase is due to the Holidays, are saying it so as not to hinder the tourism season, that is, due to an economic issue. It is understandable, but the truth is that no one can guarantee what will happen in the future because it continues to depend on people’s behavior. To be a circumstantial rise, the truth does not seem”.

Also at the opposite end of those that minimize the increase in cases is Rodrigo Quiroga. He is a doctor in Chemistry specialized in Molecular and Bioinformatics Biology, from the National University of Córdoba, and another of the Conicet researchers focused squarely on the figures of the pandemic. In dialogue with this medium, he assured that he has no no doubt about “talking about a second wave in the metropolitan region, which from this week is also confirmed throughout the country ”.

Quiroga is sure that “the proliferation of cases is not a circumstantial event. Had they been triggered by the long weekend of December 8, the cases would have dropped by December 20, before Christmas. But it did not happen. The rise persists over time because R is greater than 1. And that is because the number of daily contacts of each person and the risk of contagion in which each contact incurs is greater than before ”.

He added that “on Monday it was confirmed that all provinces are increasing. Even some that had very few cases, such as Misiones, Salta and Jujuy. We see a rerun of the July movie. It is worrying. According to social behavior, we will see if this second wave looks like the first, with its consequences, or if we can stop it ”.

National map

Looking at the progress of the Covid in Buenos Aires, Aliaga explained that “Capital has a very strong growth, but the question arises as to the extent to which a part is justified by further testing. In Greater Buenos Aires there is a climb, but less big than in the city. And in some parts of the interior of the province of Buenos Aires it rises, while in others it does not. For example, Tandil is touristy, but it did not rise as much as General Pueyrredón. And you don’t see so many cases from the middle of the country. On the other hand, from La Pampa or Neuquén downwards, the number of cases per inhabitant is enormous ”.

Quiroga also contributed his summary and is not very happy: “CABA, Entre Ríos and Patagonia have record levels of cases, average of the last seven days, with levels that exceed what has ever been in those provinces. AND another five are growing fast: Córdoba, Santa Fe, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero and Buenos Aires itself”.

However, the largest province in the country would require a careful analysis of each health region. The contrasts make up an uneven mosaic that is not easy to summarize.

Because while some jurisdictions confuse with their few daily cases, the incidence – the population being very low – scares. But, to give some examples, you should keep an eye on areas like General Pueyrredón, where Mar del Plata is located; or Pinamar, Balcarce, Lobería, Bolívar and Rauch, to mention just a few of the many that exceed the national average.

And, without a doubt, the south of the country is of particular concern, since the contagions never gave truce. Also confusing here is the low population density and the high incidence of any minimal increase. But even so, the following figures should not be dismissed.

La Pampa has more than 74 daily cases (again: average of the last week and every 100,000 inhabitants). Neuquén, more than 63; Río Negro, more than 42; Chubut, 55; Tierra del Fuego, almost 60; and Santa Cruz was close to 110 and showed a drop. It will be necessary to see if it is temporary or is sustained.

GS