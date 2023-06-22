At least two immigrants died, one of them a child, and around thirty disappeared when a rubber boat sank near the Spanish Canary Islands (Atlantic), a spokesman for Spain’s Maritime Rescue told EFE on Wednesday.

The boat was located on Tuesday June 20 by a Spanish rescue plane 162 kilometers south of the island of Gran Canaria with about sixty occupants on boardwhose rescue was coordinated by Morocco, according to this source.

The rescue coordination center in Rabat informed Spain that a Moroccan patrol boat had rescued alive 24 occupants of the boat pneumatic, some of them in the water.

For his part, a Spanish helicopter sent from the Canary Islands recovered the body of a child from the shipwreck areawhich he transferred to the Gran Canaria airport, while a merchant collected the body of another deceased immigrant.



The inflatable boat was located by the Spanish plane, after a telephone call for help started the search device.

In the search, the plane had found another similar boat in a nearby position, whose rescue was taken over by the Maritime Rescue teams.

Since the Spanish plane located the boat on Tuesday until the Moroccan patrol boat rescued the 24 survivors who remained in its remains on Wednesday almost ten hours passedalways according to the official records of the operation in Spain.

The Caminando Fronteras collective, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants on the Euro-African Western Border, assured that the boat had departed with sixty people, including six women and a minor, from Cape Bojador, on the North African Atlantic coast.

EFE.