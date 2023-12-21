José Guimarães (PT-CE) states that “it is necessary to maintain decorum” in Congress and that the episode “disgusts” the population

The leader of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies, José Guimarães (PT-CE), classified this Thursday (21.dec.2023) the episode in which the vice-president of the PT, deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ), slapped the congressman in the face Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES) during the session to promulgate the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Tax Reform in Congress as “unfortunate”.

Guimarães said that Congress “It’s not a cockfighting ground” and stated that he spoke with the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), so that the Casa Baixa Ethics Council puts an end to “to this type of behavior” what “disgusts the Brazilian population”. The statements were made in an interview with GloboNews and in your profile on X (formerly Twitter).

“I see it with great sadness”, said Guimarães about the episode. He stated that he witnessed, at the beginning, a “friction” between the President of the Chamber and a group of 6 congressmen “bolsonaristas”.

The Government leader said that the “riot” ended with Quaquá “fighting back” an alleged provocation from Donato.

Guimarães also stated that “you have to maintain decorum” in Casa Baixa, since “people wait” of congressmen “sseriousness and commitment”.

“The recent facts do not correspond to the stance that Brazilians deserve from us politicians”he wrote.