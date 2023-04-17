Bogotá, Colombia.- A dozen police officers and 30 fans were injured during the clashes between the public force and a group of fans of National Athleticl in the preview of the last game of the most winning team in Colombia, authorities reported this Monday.

A hundred ultras from the Los del Sur bar – the most numerous of the two-time champion of the Libertadores Cup and at odds with the club’s executives – invaded the grass of the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín (northwest) on Sunday afternoon and launched metal barriers and billboards against the uniformed officers guarding the field. Members of the riot squad forced them to retreat.

“There are 12 police officers injured. Ten with minor bruises and two under medical observation, indicated a spokesman for the medellin police to the AFP agency.

For its part, the Secretary of Security of the second city of Colombia reported that “more than 50 citizens were treated” by health personnel around the stadium.

The riots forced the postponement of the match in which Atlético Nacional was going to receive América de Cali for the fourteenth date of the Apertura tournament.

Since the beginning of the year, the Los de Sur bar has led a series of protests against the managers due to the increases in ticket prices and the absence of major signings in recent seasons.

With a few hours to go before the start of the match against América, the Libertadores champion club in 1989 and 2016 announced that it had suspended “the economic benefits” that Los del Sur received in exchange for taking care of logistics in the Atanasio Girardot stands.

Several security cameras and turnstiles were destroyed during the disturbance, according to the Medellin’s town hall, which manages the scenario. “We will not lend the stadium to Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed upon between the bar and directives,” the mayor, Daniel Quintero, said on Twitter.

National Athletic should receive the Peruvian Melgar on Thursday for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. “If we do not have a stadium, we will have to go elsewhere (…) We hope that the mayor’s office will reconsider its position,” the purslane president, Mauricio Navarro, told the television channel Win Sports.

“Conmebol is waiting for the decisions that are made” ahead of Thursday’s duel, added the leader.