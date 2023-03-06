Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.- After finishing the classic of the city of Rio de Janeiro between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama, in maracanaviolence broke out on the outskirts of the stadium, where painfully many people who attended the game suffered serious injuries.

In multiple recordings on social networks, fans can be seen running around the venue when there are detonations, sounds of shots and gases dispersed by the local policeafter the chaos that began at the end of the match that ended 0-1 in favor of Vasco da Gama.

As there was no control due to the riots caused by pseudo-fans, the security elements had to ask for reinforcements because they were a minority and this caused some members of the police to suffer attacks in Sao Cristobalneighboring neighborhood of maracana stadium.

According to him Stadium Police Specialized Battalion (BEFPE)in Madureiraanother neighborhood close to the World Cup venue, mitts, pieces of sticks and even a handmade bomb were confiscated.

For its part, the body of Firefighters confirmed that two people who were lying on the ground, completely naked, were taken to a Hospital, unaware of his state of health. The violence spread to other locations in Rio de Janeiro.

We recommend you read

So far neither flamenco neither Vasco da Gama They have ruled on the matter due to the attempt at anger that causes outrage in other countries. Mengão is the leader of the Carioca Serie A championship with 23 points, while the Admiral is third with 20.