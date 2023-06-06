President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)sallied in defense of the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazobefore the opposition claims for his apparent lack of intervention in the elections for the governorship, where the morenista Delfina Gómez won.

Questioned on the subject in La Mañanera on Tuesday, June 6, AMLO considered “totally unfounded” claims against del Mazosince he considers that they insinuate that he should have intervened in the election to favor the candidate of the Va por México alliance, Alejandra del Moral, despite the illegality of said action.

“I have been aware of claims to the governor of the State of Mexico, but totally unfounded, because what they insinuate is that he should have entered the election and not him, but as it was before, to use the entire government apparatus to favor the candidate of the ruling party“, he exposed.

The president asserted that blaming the PRI is also equivalent to disrespecting the people of Edomex, who expressed their will in favor of Morena through the popular vote.

“What they are claiming or asking for is because he did not act illegally, he is really Kafkaesque. For starters, it’s a disrespect to the people of Edomexand tell him ‘it’s your fault that we lost because you didn’t use the public budget to buy votes, to traffic in the poverty of the people, you didn’t use the government to stuff ballot boxes, to falsify ballot boxes, to commit fraud’, that attitude is unfortunate“, he reproached.

In addition, AMLO criticized the opposition for blaming the citizenry of the State of Mexico for voting in favor of Morena and allowing himself to be “manipulated”, which he attributed to “classism of the conservative block“. “If we go to those, who are the champions of manipulation and how is it manipulated through the media?” he launched.

“The people “already said enough” and they do not assimilate itthey don’t want to assimilate it, they are very angry,” said the president about the opposition’s reaction to the result of the elections in Edomex.