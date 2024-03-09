Two races, two second places

In Jeddah, in the second seasonal round of this 2024 World Cup, Sergio Perez confirmed what he showed seven days ago in Bahrain, earning the second step of the podium behind the unreachable Max Verstappen. The Mexican managed to get ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari despite one five-second penalty remedied in the pit lane for one-phase release during the round of pit stops triggered by the Safety Car.

Decisive Safety Car

The entrance of the safety car, which appeared on the track after Lance Stroll's accident, was indicated by Perez as the turning point decisive – in a negative way – for his GP: “The Safety Car affected my race – declared Checo – especially for the penalty I received and for the pit stop I had to make so early, then exiting behind Hamilton and Norris [che non si erano fermati a cambiare le gomme]”.

“TThis made things more complicated – continued Perez – but in the end it was still a very positive race. I think I just lost a little too much time in traffic. With Hamilton and Norris I lost between seven and eight seconds. We should have gotten rid of that traffic quicker than we did and that's what hurt our race“, he concluded.