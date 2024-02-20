What a scandal the influencer is starring in on social networks Daylin Montañez, 'La Tremenda' and her husband Jordán Galván, as a video goes viral in which it is made public that she allegedly drugged and sodomized himso he sees the need to reveal the truth.

In a recent episode of the Mariam Obregón Show, Jordán Galván revealed that he had been 'lulled' by his partner, the popular influencer 'La Tremenda', to have fun with him without his consent and this caused controversy on social networks.

Jordan Galván, husband of Daylin Montañez, 'La Tremenda', assures on social networks that It is a lie that she has done something to him, He only said it to attract attention on networks and gain publicity.

'La Tremenda' and her husband Jordán Galván, very popular influencers on networks. Instagram photo

And Dailyn Montañez, 'La Tremenda' claimed that she had even hit her husband Jordan Galván, which generated controversy on networks, as many people attacked her.

Dailyn Montañez, 'La Tremenda', and Jordan Galván, got married last Saturday, February 17, and in the midst of the celebration, He denied that his partner had committed these acts against him.

Jordan Galván responds: “Guys, we are influencers, this is controversial for the video to do well. Do you think that if she had done that to me, I wouldn't have left her?”

'La Tremenda' and Jordan Galván got married this weekend. Instagram photo

'La Tremenda' reiterates that everything was part of an advertising strategy, “to generate views.”

“I never thought I would receive such strong and bad comments, I know that it is partly my fault for talking about these issues on a podcast, something that is not real,” 'La Tremenda' also says.

'La Tremenda' explains that she is not a manipulative, abusive woman or whatever, she admits that she and her husband have problems, like all couples in the world, but they don't go any further in their relationship.

'La Tremenda' and Jordán Galván offer apologies to the audience because they did not know how to manage their emotions, they got carried away and are sorry, they explain.

And as expected, users write comments like these:

“Why did you say all that so naturally?”; “So it was true or a lie?”; “Joke? I don't think so, she told details, she even said the name of her friend involved, saying it was a joke doesn't save her from anything” and “I honestly don't think it was a lie when Mariam asked them to tell that anecdote” and “What is really important is that “That life is theirs.”

