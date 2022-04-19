Home page World

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach often comments on the corona pandemic via Twitter. He also shared a post about possible long-Covid scenarios in the course of the pandemic – and refers to the need for medication. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Health Minister Lauterbach commented on possible long-Covid scenarios in the population via Twitter. However, his post is not well received.

Berlin – Twitter is popular as a fast communication medium – as is the case with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). The politician often uses the social media platform to comment on current events surrounding the corona pandemic and has already announced decisions primarily via this medium. Criticism of his posts does not only come from the professional side; The community on Twitter is also not enthusiastic about some of the minister’s comments – now also with regard to Lauterbach’s statement on Long-Covid.

Long-Covid: Lauterbach tweets scientific commentary on “regrettable blunder”

Originally welcomed as the new Federal Minister of Health, criticism of Karl Lauterbach is increasing. Last but not least, the quarrels about the question of compulsory vaccination in the context of the still rampant corona virus and the current warning of a “killer variant” that was to be feared brought the politician severe criticism from various quarters.

The minister now commented on the “Long-Covid” problem on Twitter, referring to a comment from the British news portal theguardian.com. In it, Professor Danny Altmann, who advises the EU and WHO on the corona pandemic, among other things, expressed the view that thinking about the Covid virus had to be fundamentally changed and adjusted monthly. With each new wave, there would be thousands more cases of long-Covid sufferers, some becoming victims of chronic disabilities. Greater attention must be paid to this fact, otherwise, according to Altmann, it could be the “blunder” that we would “regret for decades”.

Lauterbach on Twitter: “The vaccination alone is not enough”

The Federal Minister of Health also agreed with this assessment. “Is correct. Unfortunately, that could happen,” Lauterbach wrote on Twitter. With “every autumn” the number of infections would increase again and thus the long-Covid cases would also increase. As a result of an illness with the coronavirus, persistent symptoms are not uncommon – depending on the risk factors, these can be extremely stressful. “Medicines must be developed against this,” stated the minister, “vaccination alone is not enough.”

The reactions on the platform regarding this finding were not positive for Lauterbach. “Yeah hey, unfortunately it could come. If only there was something you could do! If only there was a government!” was one user’s scathing reply regarding the turmoil of current public health policy.

Other comments follow this horn. “It would be better to prevent this disease in the first place than to develop drugs against Long-Covid. Through compulsory masks, better vaccines and medicines […], which quickly lower the viral load in the event of infection,” said one angry user. But while some posts insinuated Lauterbach’s tweet for lobbying reasons – “How much did you get?” – many users are apparently tired of the politician’s warnings. “Are you really living in constant panic and fear or are you just pretending because politically you can only survive with constant scaremongering?” (askl)