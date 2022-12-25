The 2022 season saw teams and drivers learn to deal with the new single-seaters ‘designed’ by the technical regulations introduced by Formula 1 to try to make the races more balanced and above all to favor the possibility of having a greater number of duels on the track. Overall, this objective can be considered achieved, but the advent of new cars has also revived a word – and a problem – that the Circus seemed to have forgotten by now: the porpoising. The jumping of the single-seaters has created headaches for most of the teams, Mercedes above all, and has prompted the FIA ​​to intervene with regulations ad hoc designed specifically to try to help the teams most in crisis, given that the issue has also begun to create worries in terms of safety. As always happens in these situations, there have also been those who believe they have been penalized by these regulatory ‘adjustments’. This is the case with Alpine, finished fourth in the Constructors’ standings following a long year-long head-to-head with McLaren.

As reported by Pat Fry, technical manager of the French team, the Woking team was however facilitated in the fight by some interventions which allowed them to stabilize the bottom. “We were concerned about some flow structures – Fry told the site The Race – but maybe we were a little too cautious. It certainly seems that the others have gone too far in the opposite direction. That’s why there were all those issues during early testing, with people complaining about bounce and all. I’m still annoyed by the fact that they allowed for an extra tie rod for the bottom by changing the rules – concluded the British engineer – we had designed a rigid bottom. The others could have done it, or they could have put on some extra pounds to fix it. Would our season have been even better without that change? I think so“.