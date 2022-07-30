Nfter he slapped presenter and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars four months ago, Hollywood star Will Smith has apologized again. “Chris, I apologize to you, my behavior was unacceptable,” Smith said in a more than five-minute video uploaded to the US star’s Facebook page on Friday.

He also apologized to Rock’s mother, from whom he recently read an interview. Addressing the winners at the Oscars, the 53-year-old said it “brokes his heart” for “stealing and spoiling” the moment from them.

At the Oscars at the end of March, Smith shocked an audience of millions with an outbreak of violence. In a rage, he stormed onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett.

It was about her shaved head, the actress has a pathological hair loss. From his seat, Smith then followed up with coarse insults.

“Not optimal”

“I’ve spent the last few months replaying and understanding the nuances and complexities of what happened in that moment,” Smith continued in the video. Regarding the hours after the incident, he explained that he was “dizzy” at the time and his memories are still hazy today.







“No part of me thinks this is the optimal way to deal with a feeling of disrespect or insult.” He deeply regrets it and tries to process what happened without being ashamed of himself.

He tried to contact Rock. However, he is not yet ready for a conversation and wants to get in touch if this changes. Smith said he is committed to bringing light, love and joy to the world.