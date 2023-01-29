Just as he did when he tested positive, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, gave the good news yesterday: that the test has already come out negative. covid-19. During his illness he had no complications, which gave him the opportunity to pay attention to government affairs, in coordination with the secretary, Genaro García Castro. It is the second time that Vargas Landeros has gone out with a coronavirus that has run errands for him. And now the study came out negative on the same day that the Cañeros resumed the final series of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League at home against the Algodoneros de Guasave. At the right time, because by then it’s too late he signed up to go to the stadium together with Governor Rubén Rocha. And he saw the sugarcane team crowned.

It’s unheard of what happened to a group of farm laborers from Chihuahua in a shelter in Camp 35. It is modern exploitation: they were promised work paid for 400 pesos a day, but they gave them 140 pesos and the same person in charge of the shelter sold them food. As in the time of the stripe store, from the times of Porfirio Díaz. They also lived in subhuman conditions. The UN Refugee Office had to intervene for the Sinaloa authorities to realize the slave-like conditions in which the almost 50 day laborers lived. The testimonies are heartbreaking, because they were practically kidnapped. Aren’t there officials who are in charge of inspecting those places? It is a shame that this situation occurs in Sinaloa.

like a novel in bad taste the case of the municipal police that he used excessive force in a detention described as arbitrary of two minors in a convenience store, which caused a scandal, because everything was recorded by another young man. And it is that now it turns out that the forgiveness that the minors and their mothers granted to the preventive agent was not legal, but outside the hearing, outside the offices of the Commission of Honor and Justice of Public Safety and Municipal Transit. Thus, the case is not closed. If the sudden pardon granted to the police officer raised suspicions, the fact that the parties were subpoenaed and the hearing was not held, but rather they did the whole “circus” outside the offices, did so. Now the hearing is for next Wednesday. Outright.

After the federal deputy Ana Ayala Leyva He delivered his legislative report with “hype and cymbal”, he is getting ready for tomorrow and on Tuesday to participate in the fourth plenary meeting of federal deputies of Morena. And this is not just any meeting, but the four candidates for Morena’s presidential candidacy will be there: Adán Augusto López, Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal. And don’t even mention the national leader of the party, Mario Delgado.

by what you seethe leader of PRI in Ahome, Cesar Emiliano Gerardo, arrived from Mexico City fully charged. The National Training Day and rubbing shoulders with the national leader Alejandro Moreno were of some use to him. César Emiliano met yesterday with the young people. He was accompanied by Carolina Telles.

