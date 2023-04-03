During the “Night of Legends”, which is the Ramadan evening in which “Sky News Arabia” hosts elite sports legends, Rekragui said: “Next time we will win the World Cup, God willing.”

“I thank you and know the extent of your support for the Moroccan national team in the last World Cup,” said Regragui, who was awarded the best international Arab coach award during the event.

He continued: The Moroccan national team will prove to the world that there is an African and Arab team that can win the World Cup. With your trust and support, we will achieve this.”

The “Atlas Lions” team made great performances in the “World Cup Qatar 2022”, and came fourth in the tournament that was held late last year.