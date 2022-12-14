The Moroccan squad included: Bono – Akrad – Sais – Hakimi – Mazraoui – Amrabat – Onahi – Al-Yamiq – Ziyash – Boufal – Al-Nusairi.

On the other hand, the France squad included: Lloris – Conde – Varane – Konate – Hernandez – Griezmann – Choameni – Fofana – Dembele – Giroud – Mbappe.

A short while ago, the buses of the two teams headed towards Al-Bayt Stadium, which will host the fateful summit, which will reveal the identity of the team, which will face Argentina In the final of the World Cup, next Sunday.

The “Roosters” team is seeking to continue the campaign to defend the title strongly, after they reached this role after defeating the English team.

While the Yemeni “Atlas Lions” wished to continue writing history and pass to the World Cup final, to become the first Arab and African team to reach this role.