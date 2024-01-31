Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the Moroccan national team left the African Cup of Nations tournament currently being held in Côte d'Ivoire, with a 0-2 defeat by the South African national team in the round of 16 of this Ivorian edition, Walid Regragui, the coach of the “Atlas Lions”, did not hesitate to declare his full responsibility for this early exit. He expressed his deep regret that the final result was completely far from the high hopes that accompanied the team from the beginning and made it aspire to win the title, after it dazzled the whole world by reaching the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Regragui had pledged in January 2023 to reach the semi-finals in the African Nations, and that if he did not achieve this, he would leave his position in recognition of his failure. His contract, which extends until the end of the 2026 World Cup, included a clause stipulating that after the 2024 African Nations, the Moroccan Football Federation has the right To dispense with his services and separate from him if he wanted, and Regragui even admitted to himself at the time that if he did not succeed in reaching at least the semi-finals of the tournament, he would not continue with the national team.

Regragui admitted that he failed in his mission as long as he did not achieve this goal, and that he was ready to leave his place to another coach. He pointed out during his press conference after the South Africa match that he bears responsibility and does not evade it, and he also bears responsibility for his choices, stressing that the team will come back stronger.

In response to a question about this early exclusion from the tournament, Regragui reminded the audience of his previous statements, after the last World Cup a year ago, when he said at the time that his country’s goal was to reach at least the semi-finals of the Cannes, and since that did not actually happen, he was ready. To sit with the president of the federation and discuss the matter, and that he has nothing to hide and fully carries out his responsibilities and bears the consequences of this failure.

Regragui said: I do not blame the players who exerted their utmost effort and gave the maximum. He pointed out that he felt the team was capable of continuing the competition and returning home with the cup, but at the same time he acknowledged that this tournament had become very complicated for all the teams and witnessed great surprises, and the team also suffered in it. Injuries and absences affected a number of key players, and there are promising young players whose performance can be developed to be the team’s asset in the future. What happened was the failure of the “coach” and there is no blame on the players.