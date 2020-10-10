This cocktail is more effective than vaccine According to research published in the journal Science, the researchers tested REGN-COV on monkeys. They showed mild symptoms of Kovid-19. While the symptoms were more severe in golden mice. It turned out that when the monkeys were given a cocktail three days before exposure to the virus, the infection was not allowed to flourish in the treatment. According to Scientists, “the results are as good or as good as the results of the vaccine on animals so far.”

This cocktail also helps in treatment Researchers said in the study that it is possible to prevent and treat covid infection. When the cocktail was given to the monkeys the day after the infection, their viral clearance was faster than monkeys who had not received the cocktail. The ‘weight loss’ problem was overcome by giving Regeneron an anti-cocktail cocktail to rats two days before the infection. Researchers at Study said, “Our data is evidence that treatment based on REGN-COV2 can benefit in the prevention and treatment of Kovid-19 disease.”

How does this cocktail of antibodies work? REGN-COV2 has a ‘cocktail’ of two antibodies. They are designed to block the part of the new corona virus through which it enters the human cell. These antibodies attach themselves to different parts of the virus ‘spike protein’. This changes their structure.

