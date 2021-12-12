The Cruz Azul Machine continues to prepare what will be the next tournament. The managers are preparing what would be their next signings to face the contest in a better way.
Here we review how the stove football with the tall, low Y possible new hires for Closing 2022.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Since before the end of the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament, the name of the footballer Joaquin Montecinos began to sound loudly in La Noria.
Despite the fact that the news about his possible signing has diminished, it would be one of the strong cards of the Machine.
One of the bombings that Cruz Azul plans to give is to be able to sign Paulo Diaz, player who plays for River Plate.
However, one of the main obstacles would be its high market value, since it has a cost of 7 million dollars.
On the other hand, the player Robert Morales It is one of the main players in the interest of cement manufacturers.
The 22-year-old footballer works as a center forward and is one of the strongest options to strengthen the team.
With the highlights of Santos Laguna this year, several teams have turned to the ranks of the Warriors to look for elements to sign.
Cruz Azul has pointed its compass at Matheus Doriabesides the young man Omar fields. They are both followed by celestial ghosts.
According to information from the journalist Armando Melgar, Cruz Azul would go in search of the signing of the Mexican Alejandro mayorga.
The winger was one of the most prominent that Chivas had in the tournament that ended and his name has also sounded in other squads.
However, it is reported that so far there has been no formal offer for their services.
Another Chivas player who points to Cruz Azul’s radar is Uriel antuna. In recent days, much has been said about his possible arrival at La Noria.
After he was linked in an exchange with the America, and after the disapproval by the Azulcrema fans, the sprinter’s destiny could be in Mexico City, but with the Machine.
Last Friday the news of the barter planned by the high command of Chivas and Cruz Azul was released.
The rojiblancos are looking for Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, who would be a bargaining chip for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to reach the cement manufacturers. Will it be given?
The player was one of the worst performers in the tournament that ended. He missed a clear goal-scoring opportunity against Pumas, which could have changed the course of the game.
Now, Lucas passerini He has a foot and a half outside the team, and if nothing extraordinary happens, it would be in the next few days when his discharge is announced.
Another of the possible casualties for the next semester is that of Luis Angel Mendoza. The Mexican signed for the tournament that ended, however, the injuries never ended up leaving him alone.
On the other hand, the footballer Alexis Pena Your loan ends and you must report to Chivas, the team that owns your letter.
Although it is true that it was said that Cruz Azul would make the purchase option valid, so far the subject has not been discussed and time is running out.
One of the players who could leave is the national team Luis Romo. There are clubs in the Old Continent that seek their services, Alavés being the most interested.
It was through his social networks where the player published an enigmatic message by placing the emoji of an airplane accompanied by ellipsis.
The front Bryan angle still without renewing contract with Cruz Azul. It was expected that it would be in the course of the week when an agreement would be reached, however, it was not.
In case of not signing a contract extension in the following days, possibly, the ‘Cuco’ would leave the team.
The soap opera of Yoshimar Yotún and Cruz Azul is not over yet. The team continues to work at forced marches to be able to renew the Peruvian’s contract.
Until a week ago, the Peruvian team was packing his bags, however, the Machine wants him to stay. In 90min we will continue to inform.
So far there are no registrations in Cruz Azul.
While it is true that it has not yet been made official, Orbelín Pineda He will no longer continue with the Cruz Azul team.
The national team is already more than tied to Celta de Vigo. It was on Saturday when the player asked the Machine to release him as soon as possible and not until December 31 when it was planned.
As we announced in 90min, one of the players who will no longer be in Cruz Azul is Walter montoya.
The Argentine did not look as expected and ended up leaving the heavenly ranks. Now he is linked to the Pumas.
#Registrations #cancellations #rumors #Cruz #Azul #Closing
Leave a Reply