Here we review how the stove football with the tall, low Y possible new hires for Closing 2022.

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:35 AM GMT + 1 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 9:56 AM GMT + 1 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 8, 2021 Luis Enrique Lopez Garcia | Dec 11, 2021

? Your pieces are already moving !? ? Joaquín Montecinos, in the crosshairs of Cruz Azul for the next semester ??https://t.co/Odfc4M7EIC pic.twitter.com/gAF2FOxNbW – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) November 24, 2021

Despite the fact that the news about his possible signing has diminished, it would be one of the strong cards of the Machine.

? Cruz Azul comes to the charge for Paulo Díaz.

* ️⃣The Cement Machine let River know that he was interested in the defender? and the answer was blunt: “it is not for sale.”

* ️⃣We will have to see how it continues with the passing of the days. pic.twitter.com/wnP57mRE3T – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) December 6, 2021

However, one of the main obstacles would be its high market value, since it has a cost of 7 million dollars.

Robert Morales, the Paraguayan scorer who sounds to reinforce Cruz Azul https://t.co/P9TvBADleV pic.twitter.com/JbAYLkQIU7 – HalfTime (@mediottime) December 7, 2021

The 22-year-old footballer works as a center forward and is one of the strongest options to strengthen the team.

‼ ️ NEWS IN BLUE CROSS‼ ️ First casualty of the Reynoso team and two players who are interested in La Noria. ❌ Walter Montoya does not follow

✅ Doria and Campos de Santos, on the radar#LaVozDelFutbol ? ️ pic.twitter.com/CrjGSQZnnX – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) December 8, 2021

Cruz Azul has pointed its compass at Matheus Doriabesides the young man Omar fields. They are both followed by celestial ghosts.

CHIVAS HAS NOT RECEIVED A WHOLESALE OFFER There is no agreement between Alejandro Mayorga and Cruz Azul and it is only a possibility, if Cruz Azul makes a good offer.#Chivas #Blue Cross #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/VlrT06WiVE – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) December 9, 2021

The winger was one of the most prominent that Chivas had in the tournament that ended and his name has also sounded in other squads.

However, it is reported that so far there has been no formal offer for their services.

You can see that Chivas no longer loves Antuna and is looking for a place in any team? Cruz Azul could be your next destination after your arrival in America has cooled down … But the celestial ones also make you ugly! ? ‍♂️https://t.co/BzERg7nCTd – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) December 11, 2021

After he was linked in an exchange with the , and after the disapproval by the Azulcrema fans, the sprinter’s destiny could be in Mexico City, but with the Machine.

What is being prepared between Chivas and Cruz Azul? ⚽️ ? Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga ? Roberto Alvarado Would you like this change? ?#Details ??https://t.co/3FwY2iyYiN pic.twitter.com/896zCHf3sF – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) December 11, 2021

The rojiblancos are looking for Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, who would be a bargaining chip for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to reach the cement manufacturers. Will it be given?

Now, Lucas passerini He has a foot and a half outside the team, and if nothing extraordinary happens, it would be in the next few days when his discharge is announced.

Although it is true that it was said that Cruz Azul would make the purchase option valid, so far the subject has not been discussed and time is running out.

#Blue Cross ? Speaking more about the subject of Luis Romo … There are chances that he will go to Europe, to Spain in particular. ALAVÉS is the team that is interested today and that has been asking the footballer’s environment. Offer will arrive at La Noria.@CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/UEXPFFBD3D – David Espinosa (@David_EG) December 1, 2021

It was through his social networks where the player published an enigmatic message by placing the emoji of an airplane accompanied by ellipsis.

In case of not signing a contract extension in the following days, possibly, the ‘Cuco’ would leave the team.

Tomorrow Yoshimar Yotún ?? will be in La Noria. If the representative cannot reach an agreement with the club, he will terminate his contract on December 31. https://t.co/3K3CfMAsKG – ?????? ?or????? ?? (@cordova_sports) December 7, 2021

Until a week ago, the Peruvian team was packing his bags, however, the Machine wants him to stay. In 90min we will continue to inform.

Orbelín Pineda to Néstor Araújo: ??. Informs @A_EsparzaOteo that Orbelín is close to reaching an agreement with him @RCCelta to arrive before the end, at the end of the year, his contract with @Blue Cross https://t.co/fLKINgisKJ pic.twitter.com/Blkoq4gBKt – Celeste World (@ MCeleste1923) December 12, 2021

The national team is already more than tied to Celta de Vigo. It was on Saturday when the player asked the Machine to release him as soon as possible and not until December 31 when it was planned.

On December 31, Walter Montoya’s bond with #Blue Cross ??, it will not be renewed and will remain with the pass in your possession. From what they tell me, from #RosarioCentral they will make an attempt to repatriate him, but it will depend on the offers that the steering wheel has from abroad. pic.twitter.com/2DOYcu2ZgZ – -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) December 7, 2021

The Argentine did not look as expected and ended up leaving the heavenly ranks. Now he is linked to the Pumas.